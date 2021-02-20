Now through March 31 is the enrollment period for Defiance County 4-H. Visit https://go.osu.edu/defi4h for more information about how to join and what projects are available.
4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program that reaches more than 240,000 youth each year helping kids “learn by doing” through hands-on activities. 4-H creates fun while learning in a variety of ways. Kids can participate in 4-H through community clubs, camps, summer program and junior fair activities. Members increase their self-confidence and personal life skills while learning about specific subjects — anything from animals, public speaking, cooking, art, gardening to environmental sciences, just to name a few.
WHO CAN JOIN?
Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade as of Jan. 1 of the current project year. Eligibility for Cloverbud participation begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is 5 years old. Eligibility for participation in 4-H projects and competitive events begins when a child is age 8 and in the third grade. Any youth age 9 or above is eligible for project membership, regardless of grade level. Membership requires enrollment in an authorized Ohio 4-H club or group under the direction of an OSU Extension professional or an approved adult volunteer. A youth’s 4-H eligibility ends Dec. 31 the year he or she turns 19.
Visit https://go.osu.edu/defi4h today. Questions: Call the Defiance County Extension Office at 419-782-4771.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.