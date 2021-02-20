4-H clover

Now through March 31 is the enrollment period for Defiance County 4-H. Visit https://go.osu.edu/defi4h for more information about how to join and what projects are available.

4-H is a non-formal educational, youth development program that reaches more than 240,000 youth each year helping kids “learn by doing” through hands-on activities. 4-H creates fun while learning in a variety of ways. Kids can participate in 4-H through community clubs, camps, summer program and junior fair activities. Members increase their self-confidence and personal life skills while learning about specific subjects — anything from animals, public speaking, cooking, art, gardening to environmental sciences, just to name a few.

WHO CAN JOIN?

Ohio 4-H membership is based on a child’s age and grade as of Jan. 1 of the current project year. Eligibility for Cloverbud participation begins when a child is enrolled in kindergarten and is 5 years old. Eligibility for participation in 4-H projects and competitive events begins when a child is age 8 and in the third grade. Any youth age 9 or above is eligible for project membership, regardless of grade level. Membership requires enrollment in an authorized Ohio 4-H club or group under the direction of an OSU Extension professional or an approved adult volunteer. A youth’s 4-H eligibility ends Dec. 31 the year he or she turns 19.

Visit https://go.osu.edu/defi4h today. Questions: Call the Defiance County Extension Office at 419-782-4771.

