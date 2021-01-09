The annual Northwest Ohio Corn & Soybean Day will now be held 100% virtual on Jan. 21. Due to sustained COVID-19 cases and a red/level 3 designation in the county, the program will only be offered in a virtual (zoom/webinar) format. To get the zoom link, registration is mandatory to participate. During registration, you will have the option to sign up for either the morning 8-11 a.m. session or the evening 6-9 p.m. session.

Attending the complete program will qualify for Ohio Fertilizer Re-certification (a.k.a. Category 15, private or commercial). The cost for the program with credits is $10 per person. Unfortunately, there will be no Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) or Ohio or Michigan Pesticide Recertification credits offered in the virtual format.

Topics and speakers for the day include:

• Soil Health Mindset – Adopting Practices and Measuring Success, Abbey Wick, North Dakota State University Extension Soil Health Specialist

• WEATHER you like it or not: Early 2021 Outlook, Aaron Wilson, OSU Climate Office

• The 2021 ARL/PLC Decision and Why Wheat?, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County

• Addressing Water Quality in NW Ohio, Jordan Beck, OSU Extension Water Quality Assistant

• Fertilizer Records and Using the cover crop selector tool, Sarah Noggle, OSU Extension, Paulding County

• eFields Round Table, Eric Richer, OSU Extension, Fulton County

Registration is mandatory for all attendees. The registration link is www.go.osu.edu/cornsoybeanday2021 and deadline to register is now Jan. 19. Contact Eric Richer, extension educator, agriculture & natural resources, 419-337-9210 or richer.5@osu.edu for more information.

