NAPOLEON — The ninth and final meeting for the year of the Northeastern 4-H Neighbors was held on July 19. This was the first in-person meeting for the club since March 8. The meeting was held at the Henry County Fairgrounds grandstand. Following COVID-19 restrictions, families were asked to social distance themselves from other families.
Judging of 2020 4-H projects was discussed. Officers and advisors answered members questions on the virtual project judging Flipgrids. Project judging looks different for members this year. Members have been asked to use the app “Flipgrid” as their project judging for this year. Using this app, members will film a 5-10 minute video discussing their projects. Flipgrids are due by Aug. 1 and completed project books are due to the Henry County Extension Office also by Aug 1.
The meeting gave members a chance to complete their 2020 4-H project demonstrations. Members who gave demonstrations at this meeting and their topic were: Lilah Krueger, Goat Care; Madeline Embree, First Aid on the Farm; Malia Murrey, How to Make a Hexagon Quilt; Brody Jaqua, Goat Care; Sarah Graber, How to Fill Out Your Fair Entry Form; and Beatrice Barrett, How to Properly Introduce Yourself.
Members who still needed community service hours were asked to stay after the meeting to help pull weeds and clean up sticks and trash at the fairgrounds.
