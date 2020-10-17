Members of the Northeastern 4-H Neighbors participated in the Henry County 4-H project judging and junior fair. The club had a total of eight best of class awards and five honor awards at project judging. The club had numerous members exhibit their livestock at the Henry County Junior Fair as well.
The club members and their honors included:
Calvin Junge, Explore the Outdoors — best of class.
Baxter Barrett, Grillmaster — best of class, fourth place junior goat showmanship, fifth place dairy market goat weight class #2.
Madeline Embree, Club Leadership 2 — best of class, Yeast Breads on the Rise — honor award, first place fiber goat, second place fiber goat.
Beatrice Barrett, Leadership Road Trip — best of class.
Malia Murry, Alcohol and Drug Abuse — best of class, Self Determined — honor award
Kinze Jaqua, Airedales to Zebras (Vet Science 1) — best of class, second place intermediate poultry showmanship, third place fancy poultry (cockerels), fifth place overall market broilers, fifth place intermediate doe kid (meat type), third place meat type market goat weight class #4, fifth place meat type market goat weight class #4.
Adrianna Meyer, On the Cutting Edge (Vet Science 3) — best of class, Family History Treasure Hunt — best of class, third place intermediate goat showmanship, fourth place senior doe kid (meat type), third place yearling doe 13 months to under 16 months (meat type), first place yearling doe 16 months to under 24 months (meat type).
Hannah Culler, Cake Decorating Intermediate — honor award.
Bergstrom Barrett, How Does Your Garden Grow? — honor award, fifth place beginner goat showmanship, third place market dairy market goat weight class #2.
Kenleigh Howe, Everyday Food and Fitness — honor award.
Tyler Rohrs, first place intermediate sheep showmanship, fourth place middleweight market lamb, fourth place heavyweight market lamb.
Abigail Rohrs, second place beginner sheep showmanship, fifth place lightweight market lamb, fifth place middleweight market lamb.
Samantha Graber, first place senior dairy showmanship, first place junior dairy heifer yearling, third place senior swine showmanship, fifth place class #1 middleweight market gilt.
Sarah Graber, fourth place senior dairy showmanship, second place junior dairy heifer yearling.
Abby Bayes, first place junior poultry showmanship, first place fancy poultry (cockerels), third place fancy poultry (hens), reserve grand champion fancy poultry, reserve grand champion non-market poultry, first place doe yearling dry (dairy), reserve grand champion junior dairy goat breed, second place doe 3 years and under 5 years in milk (dairy).
Johnathan Meyer, first place layers- pen of two, reserve grand champion production hens.
Alli Johnson, fifth place junior goat showmanship.
