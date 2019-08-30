BRYAN — North West Electric Cooperative (NWEC) has donated a total of more than $2,000 to agricultural societies in Defiance and Williams counties.
The money was the result of appearances by the Touchstone Energy hot air balloon at local festivals. Every day that the balloon participates in an event on behalf of the local sponsoring Touchstone Energy cooperative, a monetary contribution is made to a local charity of its choice.
NWEC donated $1,020 to the Defiance County Agricultural Society and another check for $1,020 to the Williams County Agricultural Society.
The donations represent NWEC’s commitment to the communities it serves and the co-op’s desire to empower its members’ quality of life.
