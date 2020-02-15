BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — National Farmers President Paul Olson was re-elected as the organization’s leader for a four-year term Wednesday, at Convention 2020 in Bloomington, Minn. Bruce Shultz, Raynesford, Mont., was elected vice president of the organization.
Olson, the sixth president to lead National Farmers, is a third-generation farmer from Taylor, Wis. Olson joined National Farmers in 1969, when he was only a senior in high school. He has served in offices at the county, district and state level, including county president, state board of directors, Taylor Marketing Center president, Taylor National Farmers Dairy Reload and Wisconsin National Farmers Dairy Committee member.
Olson was elected to serve on the National Board of Directors in 1994 until 1996, when he became vice president of National Farmers. Olson and his wife, Judy, have three children, Scott, Troy and Lisa. Judy was raised on an National Farmers member farm as well, and has been active in the Jackson County, Wis., organization.
Shultz said he wants to see the organization move into new geographic regions by showing American farmers how National Farmers marketing programs work to benefit their operations.
National Farmers markets milk, livestock and crops for thousands of American agricultural producers. It offers six decades of experience representing farmers and ranchers, and grouping production from many ag operations. It helps producers market together. National Farmers’ experienced marketing professionals negotiate on conventional and certified organic farmers’ behalf in cash and contract sales, establishing commodity sales terms with the farmers’ interests in mind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.