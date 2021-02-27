ARCHBOLD — The New Year always brings new excitement to the Archbold FFA. In January 2020, students were hard at work finishing up record books and begin the process of applying for State and American Degrees, various other awards, and scholarships. The Fulton County Public Speaking CDE took place in late January. Archbold was represented by Elizabeth Mignin, who placed first in the Extemporaneous Speaking Contest, and then went on to place third in the District in early February at Petisville High School.
On Feb. 29, 2020, the FFA hosted a breakfast for the area livestock and crop producers, an activity designed to help keep the program close to our community stakeholders and keep them informed as to what the chapter is up to from year-to-year. On March 4 we competed in the Agricultural Mechanics and contest held at Penta Career Center. This contest is taught in conjunction with the Mechanical Principles class. In the Agricultural Mechanics contest the team of Josh Richer, Kayden Meyer and Nathan Rettig finished fifth.
On March 9, the District 1 Invitational was held, where the members of the Food Science class participated in the Meat Science and Technology CDE, placing second. In all there were 17 members on the team, with the four highest scorers Weston Ruffer, Zoe Castillo, Gavin Schaffner and Kade Kern; who placed second, eighth, 12th and 14th respectively as individuals. Students in the Livestock Science Class also participated in the General Livestock Judging event. Archbold had 16 members competing, with the team placing eighth in the District, and 13th overall in the contest. The high scorers on the team were Zane Behnfeldt, Kaity Schnitkey, Breanna Lloyd and Kalleigh Fry.
Unfortunately, that was the end of our 2019-20 school year. It was a spring and summer full of uncertainty and disappointment as more and more events began to be deleted from our list. We did have the highlight of seeing three of our members be recognized for their achievements in 2020 at the Ohio FFA Celebration (in lieu of the State Convention). Receiving the State FFA Degree were Weston Ruffer and Kayden Meyer; and placing third in Ohio for her Agricultural Education Proficiency Award was Katie Goering.
But, as August came into view; optimism for a new school year and the hopes for the old normal began to swirl. Members spent the summer gearing up for the Henry and Fulton county fairs.
As September came around, the focus turned to Soil Judging. Agricultural Soil Judging focuses on a soil’s ability to support agronomic crops, resist erosion, conserve topsoil, and protect water quality. At the County Contest, our team placed third with the top three scorers being Baylee Lumbreezer, Joslyn Mohring and Mason Miller. There was no district-level contest held in 2020.
In October, members participated in the Fulton County Trap Shoot, which is generously sponsored by the Fulton County Sportsmen’s Club in Wauseon. Also, on Oct. 30, students in the Food Science class sponsored a chili cookoff during the lunch periods. Students in the class made five kinds of chili for high school staff and students to try and vote on their favorite, for a small donation; and then all proceeds were donated to Futon County Christmas Cheer, and were matched by the FFA Chapter. In all, over $600 was donated to Christmas Cheer as a result of the event; and it was so well received that we expect this to be a new tradition for our chapter.
On Nov. 3 Tayanna Bagrowski, Haylee Valle, Zoey Ripke, Ava Knapp, Kalleigh Fry, Allison Bickel and Weston Ruffer competed in the Fulton County Job Interview Competition. The Job Interview Contest is designed to put the participants through a real-world interview situation; where the students must prepare a resume and cover letter, fill out an application, be interviewed by a panel of judges, and write a follow-up letter. The contest followed a virtual format for 2020. At the county contest; Tayanna, Ava and Weston all placed in the top two of their divisions and advanced to the District Contest. At the district, Tayanna was fifth, Ava seventh and Weston 10th in their respective Divisions.
November usually marks the beginning of the busy season for the FFA, and this year was certainly no exception, it was just a different “busy” look. On Nov. 6, members provided barbecue chicken dinners to a number of local agri-businesses that support our program and its activities throughout the year. The chickens were raised in the Ag Science barn near the Elementary School, taken to be processed, and then cooked and delivered by the FFA members. In all, over 200 meals were delivered to our local partners. Without their support, many of our programs would struggle to get off the ground, and we wanted to be able to thank them in a unique (and delicious) way.
For as short of a month as it ends up being, we are incredibly busy in December. In a typical year, we would have conducted our canned food drive to support Fulton County Christmas Cheer. However, in true 2020 fashion, we were not able to donate any items this year. So, in addition to the chili cookoff in October, our FFA Chapter voted to donate all the proceeds of one item from our fruit sale to Christmas Cheer. This year, the Chapter was able to generate more than $36,000 in gross sales; which is a tribute to how well this community supports its FFA Chapter. As a result of the margin-donation from the fruit sale and the chili cookoff, our chapter sent a donation of nearly $2,000 to Fulton County Christmas Cheer.
The Archbold FFA also has four State Degree and three American Degree candidates for 2021. The State Degree Candidates are Kalleigh Fry, William Nofziger, Sam Ruffer and Andrew Francis. The American Degree candidates are 2019 graduate Simon Short, and 2020 grads Katie Goering and Kayden Meyer. Katie will once again be applying for the State Proficiency in the Agricultural Education Proficiency Area for her job placement at Sauder Village.
The Archbold FFA had a great year in 2020, even with all the changes that have taken place. We had multiple students receiving State-level recognition, and another increase in its membership; now totaling 135 students in grades 9-12 in the Ag Ed program. We look forward to the challenges that await us as we progress into 2021, but we sure hope they look a lot better than they did in 2020.
