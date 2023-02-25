Dan Klear

Pictured is previous Superior Energy Solutions owner, Dan Klear. The solar energy design and installation company has been recently acquired by Greensburg Investment Group, LLC. Klear will be staying involved for another year in order to aid with the transition into new ownership.

 Photo courtesy of Neil Recker

OTTAWA — Northwest Ohio solar energy design and installation company Superior Energy Solutions here was acquired by Greensburg Investment Group, LLC, a local real estate and investment firm.


