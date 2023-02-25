Pictured is previous Superior Energy Solutions owner, Dan Klear. The solar energy design and installation company has been recently acquired by Greensburg Investment Group, LLC. Klear will be staying involved for another year in order to aid with the transition into new ownership.
OTTAWA — Northwest Ohio solar energy design and installation company Superior Energy Solutions here was acquired by Greensburg Investment Group, LLC, a local real estate and investment firm.
The sale includes all assets, current customers, and some existing and upcoming projects as well as the name which it will continue operating under moving forward.
Since 2009, Superior Energy Solutions has been installing and servicing solar panels in northwest Ohio and surrounding regions, focusing on residential, commercial and agricultural markets.
According to previous owner Dan Klear, ”I have thoroughly enjoyed helping so many people lower their electric bills by investing in solar energy. However, I am ready to pass on the reins on to an energetic group as the business keeps expanding faster and faster. I will be involved with Superior Energy Solutions for another year to help with the transition, and am confident that the excellent service my clients enjoyed will continue.”
According to the new owners, they are looking forward to expanding upon the current incentive programs, harnessing new technology, providing additional financing options and increasing the amount of product offerings including Lithium-Ion battery storage in the months and years ahead.
