DELTA — Nature Fresh Farms, a commercial produce grower with products found in store all across North America, has transformed what it means to “shop local” here in northwest Ohio.
According to the company website, the Delta, Ohio produce operation was built in 2015 with groundbreaking in April. The first crop, tomatoes, was planted later that November. The site spans 45 acres and utilizes greenhouse growing technology.
“Greenhouse grown, or protected agriculture, is the process of growing crops in a controlled environment. This means temperature, humidity, light, nutrients, watering and other factors can be adjusted to meet the needs of the plants and provide optimal growing conditions,” representatives from Nature Fresh Farms defined.
Lights such as high pressure sodium (HPS) lighting is an example of technology used in greenhouse facilities. With the use of supplemental lighting like this, the Delta producers are able to grow produce throughout winter months, when sunlight is scarcer.
However, year-round produce is just one of the advantages that protective agriculture brings. In the Delta greenhouses, plants are grown using vertical growing techniques.
“When land is limited, the best way to grow is up,” they stated.
Vertical growing allows for further optimization of the land and space, giving higher yields. Strings and clips allow plants to have adequate support to grow taller (sometimes over 50 feet), which in turn allows them to grow for a longer period in time. This extends the growing season at Nature Fresh Farms operations and places like it.
Another benefit of protective agriculture are the sustainable, green methods used. For example, Nature Fresh Farms uses an IPM or integrated pest management system in their greenhouses. An IPM system entails the use of “good bugs” like ladybugs to guard against “bad bugs.” This takes the place of insecticides and is the last line of defense for them.
“We’re always looking for greener growing processes,” they revealed to The Crescent-News.
One such process is the the use of a closed-loop watering system, which allows the company to use 90% less water than conventional farming.
The green practices at Nature Fresh Farms do not stop at the growing process — they also extend into its transportation methods.
The journey of food as it travels from farm to home and its impact on the planet is referred to as “food miles.” Eating grapes from California in the middle of November takes a significant amount of food miles when one lives in the Midwest.
Having a greenhouse operation of this scale in Ohio allows for fresh produce within a five-mile radius locally. However, it also allows for a significant reduction in food miles for other fellow Midwestern states like Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania by shortening the product’s journey from farm to store.
The company’s green-growing practices and the efforts in reducing its carbon footprint goes to Nature Fresh Farms’ core belief that “greenhouse growing is a viable and sustainable farming method to help combat global food security concerns and protect our natural resources.”
Here in northwest Ohio, locals can find Nature Fresh Farm’s beefsteak tomatoes and tomatoes-on-the vine in groceries like Kroger and Walmart. Labels like “Ohio Red” mean they are grown right here at home.
The company also has partnerships with other establishments such as Sam’s Club, Wegman’s, Heinen’s, Trader Joe’s, Harris Teeter, Fresh Thyme, Giant Eagle (OK Grocery), Jungle Jim’s and Target.
The company is expected to begin growing organic strawberries in Delta beginning in the fall of 2023.
