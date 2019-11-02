Tractor Supply Co. team members and customers raised $967,681 during last month’s Paper Clover campaign, which benefits 4-H clubs around the nation.
Tractor Supply Co. is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States and has been in business for over 80 years. In just 12 days, the company raised the money via in-store and online purchases of paper clovers, the 4-H emblem. These donations will fund 4-H scholarships, giving 4-H youth the opportunity to attend camps and programs learning about a range of topics such as animal care, woodworking, and networking practices.
This fall’s Paper Clover campaign, which ran from Oct. 9-20, followed the 2019 spring Paper Clover campaign running from March 27-April 7. Total funds raised for 4-H in Tractor Supply’s 2019 Paper Clover Campaign were more than $1.8 million.
“The Paper Clover program gives 4-H youth the opportunity to learn and grow in subjects they are passionate about, and we are thrilled that our fall Paper Clover campaign allowed us to raise $967,681 to benefit our future leaders,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “We are proud to work with customers and team members who are dedicated to serving 4-H clubs.”
The money raised during the event goes to scholarship funding for numerous state-level 4-H programs, benefiting youth within the state it was collected. The camps and leadership experiences for scholarship recipients provide learning opportunities in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices.
“We count on programs like Paper Clover to support the development of our students’ skills and passions,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Learn-by-doing programs help our youth become great leaders in their communities and beyond, and we are incredibly grateful to Tractor Supply for helping us provide new opportunities to 4-H chapters across the country.”
In the 10th year of partnership between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council, the Paper Clover fundraiser has raised more than $14.1 million for 4-H students across the country thanks to the dedication and in-store involvement of Tractor Supply customers, team members and local 4-H groups.
The 2020 Spring Paper Clover program will continue in March. For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H.
