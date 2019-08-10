More winners named at Henry County Fair

Other goat show winners included in front, from left: Abby Bayes, first place beginners’ showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, grand champion junior goat, grand champion senior goat; Audrey Sonnenberg, first place senior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, senior division; and Baxter Barrett, second place junior outstanding livestock, third place junior showmanship, third place dairy market wether middleweight. Back row, from left: Brenton Rettig, second place heavyweight dairy market wether, reserve grand champion dairy market wether; Kyler Heitman, reserve grand champion junior doe; Madi Heitman, grand champion senior doe meat; Dylan Wendt, second place senior showmanship; Raegan Rettig, second place lightweioght market wether; and Kennedy Rettig, first place lightweight market class wether.

Load comments