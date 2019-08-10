Other goat show winners included in front, from left: Abby Bayes, first place beginners’ showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, grand champion junior goat, grand champion senior goat; Audrey Sonnenberg, first place senior showmanship, first place outstanding livestock exhibitor, senior division; and Baxter Barrett, second place junior outstanding livestock, third place junior showmanship, third place dairy market wether middleweight. Back row, from left: Brenton Rettig, second place heavyweight dairy market wether, reserve grand champion dairy market wether; Kyler Heitman, reserve grand champion junior doe; Madi Heitman, grand champion senior doe meat; Dylan Wendt, second place senior showmanship; Raegan Rettig, second place lightweioght market wether; and Kennedy Rettig, first place lightweight market class wether.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.