MILLER CITY — The Miller City FFA chapter has had some great accomplishments over the past year. John Koenig, Miller City FFA instructor and educator, recently received news that he is one of 10 state finalists for the Golden Owl Award. The overall winner will be announced at the State FFA Convention in May 2020 with a $3,000 check to be use in support of Ag Education for our school.
In May 2019, two Miller City FFA members earned their State FFA Degrees and in November, two graduated FFA members receive the highest honor an FFA member can earn, their American FFA Degree. We currently have multiple State FFA Degree applications under review in order to take the next step in earning the State FFA Degree.
Our involvement in supervised agricultural experiences and career development event (CDE) echoes our relentless pursuit of “Cultivating the Next Generation of Ag Leaders.” Recently, two sophomores earned second place in the Ag Mechanics Power Diagnostics CDE and will be competing in the district event. We invite all FFA chapters to attend our first jointly hosted State Leadership Night on Feb. 25 with Leipsic FFA where we will learn from our own State FFA president Holly McClay and treasurer Haleigh Stoller. Pizza and pop will be provided and a cornhole tournament will be hosted as part of the social hour after the presentation.
We are continuing to hosting our ongoing scrap metal drive where we will recycle all things metal — wiring, tubing, old appliances, dehumidifiers, auto parts, old farm equipment, refrigerators, freezers, that rusty thing in the corner…anything. This drive was started in 2011 outside of the Ag room at the high school, where it resides today, by chapter members with one goal, to raise money for community members in need. All funds raised have been donated to community members with a special focus on community childhood cancer victims, St. Jude Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and the FFA family of charities. We are very blessed and grateful to all those who donate scrap metal drive.
We look forward to our second annual plant sale that will be taking place the end of April. This sale is operated in conjunction with our plant science course and volunteers who are learning the basics on greenhouse management and plant science.
