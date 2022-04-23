WEST UNITY — The Millcreek West Unity FFA held its 86th annual FFA banquet on April 2 in the commons at Hilltop High School.
After the meal, the Greenhand ceremony began with 15 Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resource students receiving their Greenhand FFA degree. From these new Greenhands, Levi Cox was selected as the Star Greenhand.
The awards ceremony continued with eight members in Animal and Plant Science being awarded their chapter FFA degrees. The Star Chapter awards were as follows: Star Chapter in production was Carson Crossgrove, Star Chapter in agribusiness was Hunter Leupp, Star Chapter in placement was Matthew Wyse and Star Chapter in agriscience was Ian Hoffman.
There are three members from the chapter who are receiving their state FFA degree on May 6 at the State FFA Convention and they were recognized at the banquet: Lana Baker, Ericka Dennison, and Hunter Leupp.
In addition, Kodi Brenner and Joe Reamsnyder were honored for being candidates of the American FFA degree this fall.
Joscelyn Layman was recognized for her state gold rated reporter’s book and Alora Siegel was recognized for her state gold rated treasurer’s book.
The Top 3 Fruit Sales awards went to Ericka Dennison (first place), Madi Routt (second), and Levi and Sam Cox (third).
Twenty-three members were also recognized for having all A’s in ag for three quarters.
Twenty-eight members were recognized for earning $300 or more in FFA bucks, an incentive program.
The 11 seniors were recognized for their years in the program along with six being recognized for being retiring FFA officers.
To complete the evening the 2022-23 FFA officer team was installed. The team is as follows: Ingrid Hoffman (president), Alora Siegel (vice president), Joscelyn Layman (secretary), Brooke Moreland (treasurer), Shealyn Martin (reporter), Abby Austin (student advisor), Levi Cox (sentinel) and Olivia Rossman (student council representative).
The following aided the Millcreek West Unity FFA chapter with their banquet: Red Ember Catering who catered the meal, Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse who donated the pork, Dr. Harris who captured the evening on camera, and North Central FFA which helped with the center pieces.
The 2022 banquet sponsors include: B&G Outdoor Power Equipment, Ltd.; Oberlin Farms Demolition & Recycling, LLC; Miller Family Farms; GGC Feeds, LLC; Superior Farm Supply; Wieland Family Farms; Edon Farmers Co-op; Pettisville Grain Company; Rupp Seeds, Inc.; Unity Antique Power Club; Tom and Jean Gerig; Schaffner Farms; Handyman Hardware; Lennard Farm Trucking; Ohio Ag Equipment; Rimm Kleen Systems; West Unity Lions Club; Williams County Beef Producers; Williams County Dairy Association; Williams County Pork Producers, and The Kenn Feld Group.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.