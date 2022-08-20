WEST UNITY — Millcreek-West Unity FFA has submitted reports on its recent activities for June and July.
On June 20, the newly elected officer team for 2022-23 underwent officer training.
The new officer team members are: Ingrid Hoffman (president), Alora Siegel (vice president), Joscelyn Layman (secretary), Brooke Moreland (treasurer), Shealyn Brown (reporter), Levi Cox (sentinel), Abby Austin (student advisor) and Olivia Rossman (student council president).
The team met before the summer break to plan for the 2022-23 year. During training, the team began with a team bonding activity, a road rally, where members were broken up into two teams and had to complete 13 different tasks throughout West Unity and Archbold. The winners (Austin, Layman, Brown and Rossman) received a gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings.
After lunch at Subway, the team traveled to the Brown’s to take officer team pictures, play yard games and have a cookout.
In July, Millcreek-West Unity FFA members participated in two different community service opportunities.
The week of July 11, Austin, Libbie Baker, Cox, Hoffman, Moreland and Katie Frey helped the West Unity Summer Parks and Recreation program, headed by Noelle Chester, serve free meals to community kids at Memorial Park.
On July 31, Austin, Baker, Aiden Funkhouser, Taryn Gillespie, Hoffman and Frey headed to the Ohio State Fair in Columbus for the day to help the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association serve meals to the public at the beef stand.
After helping prepare meals, the group walked the state fairgrounds, visiting vendors and commodity groups.
