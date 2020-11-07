WEST UNITY — On Oct. 1, the second year (Animal and Plant Science) and fourth year (Ag Capstone) FFA members helped stock and sort the Hilltop food pantry, which provides meals for local families. The FFA chapter typically helps with the pantry once a month, but in December the chapter plans to host a school-wide “Hilltop Can Drive” to gather more items in support of the added need over the holidays.
Last year Rimm Kleen Systems in West Unity donated the use of the three acres in front of their company to the FFA. This spring the chapter planted soybeans and maintained them through the summer with the guidence of Wilbur-Ellis. On Oct. 11, Reamsnyder Farms harvested the crop and the plot yielded 44 bushels per acre. The profit from this crop will go toward member dues, the annual banquet, and conference and convention fees. Thank you to those who have helped the chapter in a variety of areas during this project: Rimm Kleen Systems, Wilbur-Ellis, Rupp Seeds (Kevin Miller, seed dealer), Schaffner Farms (Denny, Kevin, and Austin), Sam Shilling, Reamsnyder Farms (Dave, Tyler and Travis).
On Oct. 20, the Agricultural Soils team of Ty Creamer, Carson Crossgrove, Ian Hoffman, Joe Reamsnyder, Alex Richmond and Matthew Wyse participated in the online State Agricultural Soils CDE. They placed 68th out of 169 teams and were the seventh team in the district.
The 93rd National FFA Convention was celebrated for the first time ever virtually from Oct. 27-29, and all of the FFA members were able to take part in the convention. Throughout the convention, members participated by watching sessions lead by the national officer team, supported their fellow members competing in agriscience fair, and listened to the newest updates in industry and technology from industry leaders during live interactive sessions.
On Oct. 27, two members competing in agriscience fair found out the results of their efforts. Joscelyn Layman placed first nationally in Division 1 Plant Systems with her project on “The Effects of Adding Rhizobium leguminosarum to Zea mays P0075AM”, and Alora Siegel placed second nationally in Division 1 Power, Structural, and Technical Systems with her project on “The Comparison of Tensile Strength on SMAW, GMAW, and GTAW Welded Steel.” Later on that same evening, the chapter cheered on Mady Underwood as she received the highest degree an FFA member can earn, the American FFA Degree..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.