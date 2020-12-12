FFA jackets
Photo courtesy of Bryce Buehrer

The Ohio FFA Foundation again partnered with Beck’s Hybrids to offer the opportunity for members to apply for the symbolic blue FFA jacket. First-year members from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by these two organizations. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 193 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members this year. Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Brooke Moreland and Carson Crossgrove were two of those selected to receive their FFA jackets through Beck’s Hybrids program. Their jackets were sponsored by Mr. Rolland Wolfrum of Cardinal Creek Seeds, Hicksville.

