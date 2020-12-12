The Ohio FFA Foundation again partnered with Beck’s Hybrids to offer the opportunity for members to apply for the symbolic blue FFA jacket. First-year members from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by these two organizations. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 193 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members this year. Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Brooke Moreland and Carson Crossgrove were two of those selected to receive their FFA jackets through Beck’s Hybrids program. Their jackets were sponsored by Mr. Rolland Wolfrum of Cardinal Creek Seeds, Hicksville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.