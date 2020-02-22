WEST UNITY — Since the start of the school year, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter has been active in developing their knowledge of the agricultural industry by participating in career development events (CDE), and being influential in the community through volunteer opportunities and participating in leadership training.
On September 24, the District One Soils contest took place. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter had seven members participating in the Agricultural Soils portion of the contest. This team consisted of: Ty Creamer, Cole Devlin, Ian Hoffman, Levi Houser, Joe Reamsnyder, Alex Richmond, and Matthew Wyse. This team of freshmen, sophomores, and juniors placed ninth out of 22 competing teams.
Ingrid Hoffman, Alora Siegel, and Kenzie Weber attended Greenhand Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum on Leesville Lake. This took place from September 27-29. At camp they worked with the State Officers who led workshops on leadership, personal growth, and FFA knowledge.
On October 10, ten members participated in District One Dairy Judging Contest. The ten members included Lana Baker, Leanna Baker, Kodi Brenner, Jacob Dunsworth, Ingrid Hoffman, Holly Jermeay, Joscelyn Layman, Shealyn Martin, Alora Siegel, and Kenzie Weber. This young team placed fourth out of seventeenth competing teams. Five of the members placed in the top 30 out of 179 competitors.
The National FFA Convention was held in Indianapolis Oct. 29-Nov. 2. The chapter had six members attend including Ian Hoffman who also was selected to participate in the National Agriscience Fair. He earned this honor after winning the State Agriscience Fair in Division 3 Social Systems in May 2019. His project, titled Public Perceptions on the Causation of Lake Erie Algal Blooms, placed fourth in the nation and received a golden rating in Division 3 Social Systems. While attending the National Convention, the chapter attended conference sessions as well as toured several Indiana-based agribusinesses. These tours included Hunter’s Honey Farm, Ozark Fisheries and Fair Oaks Farms. At the 8th General Session of the Convention, Ethan Dunson, Austin Schaffner, and Sam Shilling were all awarded the coveted American degree.
After returning home from Indianapolis, the chapter participated in several contests and community service projects. On Nov. 5 the Edon FFA Chapter hosted the Sub-District Job Interview Contest. The Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter had five members participate in this CDE, which included: Kodi Brenner, Chelsea Funk, Ian Hoffman, Jozlyn Jones, and Kennadi McCain. All Millcreek-West Unity members placed first or second in their respective categories at sub-district competition and qualified to participate at the District Job Interview Contest.
Nov 8 marked the turn-in date for the annual FFA fruit sale fundraiser. The chapter’s goal was to sell $15,000 in fruit. Collectively, the members far surpassed their goal with a final sale total of $16,493 (before paying out vendors). The money earned from this fundraiser goes directly to support each FFA member through helping to fund trips to conventions and leadership conferences, as well as providing scholarship opportunities.
The West Unity Lions Club held its annual Feather Party on Nov. 9 at the Kissel Building in West Unity. Again, they asked the chapter to help with collecting participant tickets and distribute prizes. Thirteen members helped with this event.
The Liberty Center FFA hosted the District Job Interview Contest on Nov. 13. The following Millcreek-West Unity FFA members participated at the district competition where they represented the chapter well: Kodi Brenner, Chelsea Funk, Ian Hoffman and Jozlyn Jones.
On Nov. 18, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Officers participated in the sub-district Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Contest in which they placed second. The team consisted of Leanna Baker, Chelsea Funk, Ian Hoffman, Jozlyn Jones, Kennadi McCain, Joe Reamsynider, Chase Whiteman.
Several of our first-year members applied for the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 179 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members. Millcreek-West Unity FFA member Alora Siegel was one of those selected to receive her FFA jacket through Beck’s Hybrids program. Her jacket was sponsored by Cardinal Creek Seeds of Hicksville.
Prior to Christmas break the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter hosted State FFA Secretary, Noah Smith, on Dec. 13 for a chapter visit. He gave workshops on leadership and goal setting. The MWU FFA Officers also held their annual Christmas party and treated Noah to a potluck meal including steaks.
In preparation for the two-week long holiday break, the chapter hosted a school-wide can drive from Dec. 9-17 to collect non-perishable food items for the Hilltop Food Pantry to support six local families over Christmas break. There were a total of 1,264 items donated, with the first grade contributing 397 items. The chapter treated the first grade to a breakfast of Doughbox donuts and milk for their efforts.
Upon coming back from Christmas break, several members from the MWU FFA chapter attended the Mad River Mountain Leadership Day on Jan. 9. There they participated in several workshops and leadership sessions lead by the state FFA officers. After the conference was completed, they chose if they wanted to ski, tube, or snowboard. Skiing and snowboarding took place until 4 p.m. when the group headed home.
On Jan. 27, Ian Hoffman competed in the Beginning Prepared Public Speaking CDE at Hilltop High School with his speech on “Basalt: Breaking New Ground”. He finished second in Williams County and moved on to District competition that took place Feb. 10 at Pettisville High School.
For the 2020 application season, Kodi Brenner submitted a State Degree application and Mady Underwood submitted an American Degree application for regional evaluation on Jan. 29. Both applications moved on to state evaluation and the results will be announced on Feb. 28. Kodi Brenner and Jozlyn Jones also submitted their treasurer and reporter books, respectively. Both received a Gold Rating and both will be recognized at the state FFA convention in May.
Throughout February, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter members will prepare for upcoming Career Development Events and Agriscience Fair which will take place at the end of February and into early March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.