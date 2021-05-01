WEST UNITY — On April 17, the Millcreek West Unity FFA held its 85th annual FFA Banquet at Hilltop High School. Members and parents were treated to a dessert buffet of donuts, cookies, a chocolate fountain with fruit and snacks, trail mix, and cake cups.
After the dessert reception, the banquet ceremony began with speakers, Kodi Brenner and Ian Hoffman. The Greenhand ceremony then began with 13 Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resource students receiving their Greenhand FFA Degree. From these new Greenhands, Brooke Moreland was selected as the Star Greenhand.
The awards ceremony continued with six members in Animal and Plant Science being awarded their Chapter FFA Degrees. The Star Chapter Awards were as follows: Star Chapter in Production was Hunter Leupp, Star Chapter in Agribusiness was Leanna Baker, Star Chapter in Placement was Joe Reamsnyder and Star Chapter in Agrisceince was Joscelyn Layman.
There were seven members from the chapter who will receive their State FFA Degree and these members were recognized at the banquet: Leanna Baker, Bryce Buehrer, Ian Hoffman, Alex Horton, Joe Reamsnyder, Laurynn Wieland, and Matthew Wyse.
Members were also recognized for their participation in Career Development Events (CDEs) throughout the 2020-2021 school year. From these CDEs, several members were given special awards based on their placing in the district and state. The Agronomy team placed third in District 1; Ian Hoffman placed first in Division 5 Social Systems in 2021 State Agriscience Fair; Hunter Leupp placed second in Division 5 Food Systems in 2021 State Agriscience Fair; Brooke Moreland placed first in Division 1 2021 State Agriscience Fair; Joe Reamsnyder placed second in Division 5 2021 State Agriscience Fair; Joscelyn Layman placed first in Division 1 Plant Systems 2020 National Agriscience Fair; Alora Siegel placed second in Division 1 Power Systems 2020 National Agriscience Fair; the Dairy Evaluation team placed first with Leanna Baker placing third individually in District 1; Ian Hoffman placed second in Extemporaneous Public Speaking in District 1; and the Middle School Wildlife Management team placed first with Brian Guillen placing second and Cameron Schlosser placing third individually in District 1.
Kodi Brenner was recognized for her Gold Rated Treasurer’s Book and Bryce Buehrer was recognized for his Gold Rated Reporter’s Book. The top three individuals in the 2020 Millcreek-West Unity Fruit Sales program were given a trophy for their hard work and dedication to the program. These three were Laurynn Wieland, Alex Richmond, and Joscelyn Layman.
Twenty-five members were also recognized for having all A’s in Ag for the first three quarters of the 2020-21 school year, and 21 members were recognized for earning $300 or more in “FFA Bucks” (an incentive program for chapter members who participate in FFA activities). Kodi Brenner, Joe Reamsnyder, Laurynn Wieland, and Chase Whitman, the four seniors in the program, were given special recognition for their time in the FFA program. Kodi and Joe were also acknowledged as retiring officers.
The installation of the 2021-22 officer team began after Senior/Retiring Officer Recognition: president Bryce Buehrer, vice president Julia Schuurman, secretary Hunter Leupp, treasurer Alora Siegel, reporter Joscelyn Layman, sentinel Ian Hoffman, student advisor Leanna Baker, parliamentarian Ingrid Hoffman and student council representative Jozlyn Jones.
The banquet closed with Bryce Buehrer performing closing ceremonies.
