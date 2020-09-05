WEST UNITY — At the end of the 2019-20 school year many events came to a halt due to the pandemic. FFA events had to be rescheduled, canceled or held online. During that time, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter inducted 10 new FFA officers: Ian Hoffman, president; Jozlyn Jones, vice president; Joe Reamsnyder, secretary; Kodi Brenner, treasurer; Bryce Buehrer, reporter; Hunter Leupp, sentinel; Julia Schuurman, student advisor; Ingrid Hoffman, parliamentarian; Leanna Baker, historian; and Alex Swany-Richmond, chaplain.
The chapter also had several members participating in the Ohio FFA Celebration week from May 4-8.
Six of our members submitted applications for Agriscience Fair and represented our chapter well. They included: Chelsea Funk, Ian Hoffman, Ingrid Hoffman, Joscelyn Layman, Joe Reamsnyder, and Alora Siegel. Ian Hoffman was recognized for placing second in Division 3 Plant Systems, Joscelyn Layman was awarded first in Divison 1 Plant Systems, and Alora Siegel earned first place in Division 1 Power Systems.
Joscelyn and Alora then earned the honor of submitting their applications to the National Agriscience Fair. Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Jozlyn Jones and Kodi Brenner also were recognized for their State Gold Reporters and Treasurers books, respectively.
Kodi Brenner also was recognized for being one of over 800 FFA members across the state earning their coveted State FFA Degree.
As school started back in session, four Millcreek-West Unity FFA members participated in the online State General Livestock CDE on Aug. 27. They included Leanna Baker, Joscelyn Layman, Hunter Leupp, and Alora Siegel. The team placed 20th out of 72 teams in the state with Leanna placing 18th out of 431 participants.
In addition, Joscelyn Layman and Alora Siegel, who placed first in their respective Agriscience Fair categories during the Ohio FFA Celebration in May, received the news that their projects were in the top 10 projects in their categories nationally.
Joscelyn will be presenting her Division 1 Plant Science research project on “The Effects of Adding Rhizobium leguminosarum to Zea mays P0075AM” and Alora will be presenting her Division 1 Power Systems research project on “The Comparison of Tensile Strength on SMAW, GMAW, and GTAW Welded Steel” via video recording to the panel of national judges September 16.
They will find out the results of their efforts during the online National FFA Convention, Oct. 27-29.
