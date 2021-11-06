WEST UNITY — October began with a bang for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter. It started October 1 as the chapter first learned that two of its’ FFA members placed in the top three in their division in the National Agriscience Fair competition and would be honored on stage at the National FFA Convention and Expo at the end of the month.
On October 7, the animal and plant and advanced animal science classes, along with the biology class traveled to Wauseon and Pettisville for fieldtrips at Rupp Seeds Inc, and Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery. At Rupp Seeds, Sheri Fry and Bill Hollingsworth shared with students the science of plant genetics, selection, and management. While visiting Turkeyfoot Creek Creamery, Dell Burkholder explained the science and management behind a goat dairy and cheese making.
Seven chapter members competed in the District One Dairy Evaluation Career Development Event on October 14 at Sunnyville Dairy in Deshler. The team of Lana Baker, Leanna Baker, Libbie Baker, Taryn Gillespie, Brian Guillen, Jordan Schaffner, and Alora Siegel placed first with Leanna placing first, Jordan fourth, Taryn fifth and Alora sixth individually.
October 20, the Matt Siegel family harvested the Millcreek-West Unity FFA soybean crop, which was grown on land donated by Rimm Kleen Systems with soybeans donated by Kevin Miller, Rupp Seeds Inc. dealer. The plot yielded 88 bushels and was sold at Gerald Grain Center in Archbold. The profits earned from this, go to support FFA members throughout the year as they travel to conferences and conventions. Also, helping make the field productive this year was the Jonathon Wyse family who donated cover crop and planted the beans in the spring, and the Wilbur-Ellis company who donated their time spraying the field.
At the end of the month, six members attended the 2021 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis. Starting on October 26, members toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, attended the first general session hosted by National FFA President Doster Harper, and listened to speakers: USDA Secretary, Tom Vilsack, and Keynote Speaker, Courtenay DeHoff. They finished the night by solving an escape room game of Clue at Breakout Games of Indy.
The following day, October 27, members started the day at Hunter’s Honey Farm learning about bee keeping and honey harvesting. They then went to the second general session where Brooke Moreland found out her final placing of third Overall in Divison 1 Environmental Systems National Agriscience Fair. Her project was entitled “Phosphates and Nitrates in Harrison Lake and Mill Creek”. To end the evening, the members attended The Beef and Boards Production of “The Phantom of the Opera”.
October 29, concluded the National FFA Convention and Expo for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter. That morning they took a guided tour of the newly restored Coca-Cola Bottling Company in the Bottleworks District. They then attended the sixth general session where Ian Hoffman received second place in Division 5 Social Systems with his National Agriscience Fair Project “Agriculturalists Perceptions of Mental Health Resources”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.