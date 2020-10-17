WEST UNITY — Even though it looked a little different this year, the 2020 Williams County Fair took place from Sept. 11-17 and the Millcreek West-Unity FFA Chapter had several members exhibit their livestock projects.
On Sept. 13, Lindee Lammon, Hunter Luepp and Zander Runkel participated in the swine show. Lindee and Zander both were called back in showmanship for the final drive and Lindee presented the reserve champion pair of market hogs. Hunter was named champion senior swine showman and his market hog was reserve champion lightweight.
The following day Hunter Leupp exhibited his two ewe lambs and market lamb. He was named champion senior sheep showman. He also exhibited the reserve champion ewe lamb and placed second in class with his market lamb next to the grand champion market lamb. That afternoon Carson Crossgrove did an excellent job exhibiting his market dairy steer project.
On the final day of the livestock shows, Sept. 15, we had many members exhibit their rabbit projects. These members included: Leanna Baker, Joscelyn Layman, Ben McKinney, Quentin Runkel, Zander Runkel, Conner Sanders and Julia Schuurman. Leanna placed fourth in senior showmanship and was second in her market roaster class, Quentin placed fifth in senior showmanship, Conner placed fourth in intermediate showmanship, Zander placed fourth in beginner showmanship, Julia’s New Zealand doe placed best opposite for the New Zealand breed, and Joscelyn placed second in class with her market roaster.
On Sept. 16, Hunter Leupp earned the opportunity to participate in the showmanship sweepstakes contest and did a great job representing the sheep division.
On Sept. 16 it was officially announced that Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter member, Mady Underwood, will be receiving her American FFA Degree on Oct. 28. She will be featured with the rest of the American Degree candidates at 8:45 p.m. on RFDTV.
