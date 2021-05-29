WEST UNITY — The Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter celebrated FFA Week, May 11-14. The week was filled with a variety of activities and events for Millcreek-West Unity Local School students and staff as well as FFA members.
On May 11, the chapter hosted Ag Minute-To-Win-It games for the kindergarten through sixth grade students. The chapter members had a fun time working with the elementary students by leading them through a variety of tasks to complete in one minute or less. Examples of the games include: “Fast Fashion” where students had to get dressed in official dress in under one minute, and “Seed Sort” where students had to sort three different kinds of seeds into their correct groupings in one minute or less. At the end of each time slot, the students who earned the most tickets from completing the activities correctly in one minute or less were entered in a drawing for the prize of Ag Minute-To-Win-It Champion for their grade level.
The following day, May 12, FFA members were invited to the Ag Room for their annual FFA Bucks Auction. FFA Bucks is the chapter’s incentive program where FFA members can earn “FFA money” for being active in the FFA and attending meetings and conferences, as well as competing in career development events. While FFA members enjoyed a lunch of pizza from Wyse Guys, chips, and pop they used their cumulative FFA Bucks to bid on a variety of auction items including, FFA apparel, pop, candy, and gift cards.
May 13, the 2021-22 Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter officers of Leanna Baker, Bryce Buehrer, Ian Hoffman, Ingrid Hoffman, Jozlyn Jones, Joscelyn Layman, Hunter Leupp, Julia Schuurman and Alora Siegel celebrated and thanked the school staff for their service to the school by hosting a burger bash luncheon. The officers enjoyed preparing the meal of hamburgers and sausage (donated by Jacoby’s Ole Smokehouse), all the toppings, fruit, veggies, and Cookies on Demand Cookies for those who invest so much time and effort into the students’ future
On the last day of the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter’s FFA Week Celebration, May 14, the entire chapter hosted an Ag Awareness day for the school. Groups of FFA members were paired together to create a hands on display representing a facet of the agricultural industry. The various sectors represented included the agricultural technology, beef, corn, dairy, equine, goat, horticulture, natural resource, sheep, small animal, soybean, swine, and wheat industries. As students attended this event, they rotated through each industry and were able to learn more about that sector from the FFA members and hands on activities.
Through the donations of sponsors (American Dairy Association Mideast, American Farm Bureau, American Lamb Board, Ohio Beef Council, Ohio Corn and Wheat, Ohio Pork Council) the chapter was able to send home goodie bags and educational materials with each elementary student.
As the 2020-21 school year comes to a close, the chapter members are looking forward to Millcreek-West Unity FFA officer training taking place in June, Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum coming up in July, and, of course, preparing for the Williams County Fair at the beginning of September.
