WEST UNITY — No doubt that 2020 was a year no one anticipated. Through it all, the Millcreek-West Unity FFA Chapter had a very successful year.
On Jan. 27, 2020, Ian Hoffman competed in the Beginning Prepared Public Speaking CDE at Hilltop High School with his speech on “Basalt: Breaking New Ground.” He finished second in Williams County and moved on to district competition that took place Feb. 10 at Pettisville High School, where he placed sixth in the district.
February proved to be a very busy month for the Millcreek-West Unity FFA chapter. Twenty-three of our members attended FFA Night at the Huntington Center on Feb. 16 where we watched the Toledo Walleyes beat the Idaho Steelheads 4-1. Before the game, members had the opportunity to listen to two Farm Bureau members discuss the opportunities available through their organization.
Feb. 28, five FFA members competed in the District 1 Agriscience Fair CDE at Anthony Wayne High School. Chelsea Funk participated in Animal Systems, Ian Hoffman participated in Environmental Systems, Joscelyn Layman and Joe Reamsnyder participated in Plant Systems, and Alora Siegel participated in Power Systems. Alora Siegel placed first in her category and Joe Reamsnyder placed second in Plant Systems. After District Agriscience Fair competition, a few of our members volunteered their time at Beauty Comes from the Heart, an event that is open to anyone who needs a new or gently used dress for prom, homecoming or a special occasion, at West Clinton Mennonite Church in Wauseon. Our members made themselves useful by welcoming guests and returning dresses to the showroom.
During quarantine, the chapter hosted an online award recognition program where the chapter inducted 10 new FFA officers: Ian Hoffman, president; Jozlyn Jones, vice president; Joe Reamsnyder, secretary; Kodi Brenner, treasurer; Bryce Buehrer, reporter; Hunter Leupp, sentinel; Julia Schuurman, student advisor; Ingrid Hoffman, parliamentarian; Leanna Baker, historian; Alex Swany-Richmond, chaplain.
From May 4-8, the chapter had several members participating in the Ohio FFA Celebration. Six of our members submitted applications for Agriscience Fair and represented our chapter well. They included: Chelsea Funk, Ian Hoffman, Ingrid Hoffman, Joscelyn Layman, Joe Reamsnyder, and Alora Siegel. Ian Hoffman was recognized for placing second in Division 3 Plant Systems, Joscelyn Layman was awarded first in Divison 1 Plant Systems, and Alora Siegel earned first place in Division 1 Power Systems. Joscelyn and Alora then earned the honor of submitting their applications to the National Agriscience Fair. Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Jozlyn Jones and Kodi Brenner were also recognized for their State Gold Reporters and Treasurers books, respectively. Kodi Brenner also was recognized for being one of over 800 FFA members across the state earning their coveted State FFA Degree.
As school started back in session, four Millcreek-West Unity FFA members participated in the online State General Livestock CDE on Aug. 27. They included Leanna Baker, Joscelyn Layman, Hunter Leupp, and Alora Siegel. The team placed 20th out of 72 teams in the state with Leanna placing 18th out of 431 participants. In addition, Joscelyn Layman and Alora Siegel, received the news that their projects were in the top 10 projects in their categories nationally.
The 2020 Williams County Fair took place from Sept. 11-17 and the Millcreek West-Unity FFA Chapter had several members exhibit their livestock projects. On Sept. 13, Lindee Lammon, Hunter Luepp and Zander Runkel participated in the swine show. Lindee and Zander both were called back in showmanship for the final drive and Lindee presented the Reserve Champion Pair of Market Hogs. Hunter was named Champion Senior Swine Showman and his market hog was Reserve Champion Lightweight. The following day Hunter Leupp exhibited his two ewe lambs and market lamb. He was named Champion Senior Sheep Showman. He also exhibited the Reserve Champion Ewe Lamb and placed second in class with his market lamb next to the Grand Champion Market Lamb. That afternoon Carson Crossgrove did an excellent job exhibiting his Market Dairy Steer project.
On the final day of the livestock shows, Sept. 15, we had many members exhibit their rabbit projects. These members included: Leanna Baker, Joscelyn Layman, Ben McKinney, Quentin Runkel, Zander Runkel, Conner Sanders and Julia Schuurman. Leanna placed fourth in Senior Showmanship and was second in her market roaster class, Quentin placed fifth in Senior Showmanship, Conner placed fourthth in Intermediate Showmanship, Zander placed fourth in Beginner Showmanship, Julia’s New Zealand Doe placed Best Opposite for the New Zealand breed, and Joscelyn placed second in class with her market roaster. On Sept. 16, Hunter Leupp earned the opportunity to participate in the Showmanship Sweepstakes contest and did a great job representing the sheep division.
Last year, Rimm Kleen Systems in West Unity donated the use of the three acres in front of their company to the FFA. This spring the chapter planted soybeans and maintained them through the summer with the guidence of Wilbur-Ellis. On Oct. 11, Reamsnyder Farms harvested the crop and the plot yielded 44 bushels per acre. The profit from this crop will go toward member dues, the annual banquet, and conference and convention fees. Those who helped the chapter in a variety of areas during this project include: Rimm Kleen Systems, Wilbur-Ellis, Rupp Seeds (Kevin Miller, seed dealer), Schaffner Farms (Denny, Kevin, and Austin), Sam Shilling, Reamsnyder Farms (Dave, Tyler, and Travis).
On Oct. 20, the Agricultural Soils team of Ty Creamer, Carson Crossgrove, Ian Hoffman, Joe Reamsnyder, Alex Richmond and Matthew Wyse participated in the online State Agricultural Soils CDE. They placed 68th out of 169 teams and were the seventh team in the district.
The 93rd National FFA Convention was celebrated for the first time ever virtually from Oct. 27-29, and all of the FFA members were able to take part in the convention. Throughout the convention, members participated by watching sessions lead by the national officer team, supported their fellow members competing in Agriscience Fair, and listened to the newest updates in industry and technology from industry leaders during live interactive sessions.
On Oct. 27, two members competing in Agriscience Fair found out the results of their efforts. Joscelyn Layman placed first nationally in Division 1 Plant Systems with her project on “The Effects of Adding Rhizobium leguminosarum to Zea mays P0075AM,” and Alora Siegel placed second nationally in Division 1 Power, Structural, and Technical Systems with her project on “The Comparison of Tensile Strength on SMAW, GMAW, and GTAW Welded Steel.” Later on that same evening, the chapter cheered on Mady Underwood as she received the highest degree an FFA member can earn, the American FFA Degree.
On Nov. 2 four members participated in the Sub-District Job Interview CDE, Alora Siegel placed first in Division 1, Ian Hoffman placed first in Division 3, Kodi Brenner placed first in Division 4 and Laurynn Wieland placed third in Division 4. Those members who placed first in their divisions then moved on to district competition on Nov. 10. Alora placed third in Division 1, Ian fifth in Division 3, and Kodi ninth in Division 4.
On Nov. 17, the Wildlife teams and Parliamentary Procedure team competed in their virtual/online CDEs. The middle school Wildlife team of: Devin Dempsey, Brian Guillen, Zander Runkel, and Cameron Schlosser placed sixth in the state, with Brian Guillen placing 12th individually. The high school team of: Sam Cox, Alex Horton, and Alex Stone placed 24th in the state, with Sam placing fifth individually in the district.
The Parliamentary Procedure team of: Leanna Baker, Ian Hoffman, Ingrid Hoffman, Hunter Leupp, Joe Reamsnyder, and Julia Schuurman also competed Nov. 17 and placed second in sub-district competition.
The Ohio FFA Foundation again partnered with Beck’s Hybrids to offer the opportunity for members to apply for the symbolic FFA jacket. First-year members from across Ohio applied to receive the jackets as part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by these two organizations. Beck’s Hybrids is committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members. With the generosity shared from community supporters and the Beck’s Hybrids dealer network, 193 FFA jackets were awarded to first-year Ohio FFA members this year. Millcreek-West Unity FFA members Carson Crossgrove and Brooke Moreland were two of those selected to receive their FFA jackets through Beck’s Hybrids program. Their jackets were sponsored by Rolland Wolfrum of Cardinal Creek Seeds of Hicksville.
