A view of the new Mercer Landmark agronomy facility located in Latty. Here is where the first annual AGrow Expo will be held on Sept. 10 with educational break out sessions, food, music and free rides.

 Photo courtesy of Paige Hartings

LATTY — Mercer Landmark will be holding its first annual AGrow Expo on Sept. 10 at the new agronomy facility here on Ohio 613, one mile east of U.S. 127 in Paulding County.

