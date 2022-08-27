LATTY — Mercer Landmark will be holding its first annual AGrow Expo on Sept. 10 at the new agronomy facility here on Ohio 613, one mile east of U.S. 127 in Paulding County.
LATTY — Mercer Landmark will be holding its first annual AGrow Expo on Sept. 10 at the new agronomy facility here on Ohio 613, one mile east of U.S. 127 in Paulding County.
This all-day event includes a full morning and afternoon packed with a series of educational breakout sessions for local farmers and an evening full of food, family and activities.
Local farmers and community members will be able to come learn, network and take tours of the new 24-acre site development.
The daytime portion of the AGrow Expo includes breakfast and/or lunch, and will focus on a variety of educational topics.
Local farmers will have the opportunity to learn more about sustainable agriculture and farming practices.
This will include a keynote address from Mercer Landmark’s CEO, Heath Barnes, and breakout sessions covering topics such as:
• profitable seed strategies.
• global trends and their impact on local grain markets.
• integrating beef cross cattle into your operation.
• soil health.
• supply chain outlook.
• cover crops.
• maximizing ROI on nutrients.
• swine industry updates.
• sustainability myth busters.
• global fertilizer market projections and more.
Attendees can expect to hear from experts in the feed, agronomy, energy and grain business units at Mercer Landmark, as well as other industry leaders from Winfield United, CHS Hedging LLC, Truterra, Land ‘O Lakes, Heartland Feed Services and more.
Those who attend the daytime portion of the AGrow Expo will also have the opportunity to visit with some of the equipment and ag dealers in the area and view the latest technology.
Attendees can sign up for the morning session, afternoon session, or both.
A full list of the schedule and detailed descriptions on each breakout session can be found on the AGrow Expo website at agrowexpo.com.
The AGrow Expo will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Mercer Landmark invites community members to attend to celebrate agriculture in local communities and the grand opening of the new Latty agronomy facility.
There will be live music all evening until 10 p.m. starting with Jay and Julia Reithman and followed by Forty Acre JoJo McZunk Band.
Free rides, inflatables, face painting, axe throwing and other kids activities will be available. Community members can purchase dinner or an evening snack from a variety of local food trucks: Shafer’s Smoked Meats; Mariachis Restaurant; Rolling Fire Pizza; Plummer Farms; Fork in the Road; Buergers, Fries and More; The Coffee Depot and Whip & Chill
For more information and to view the schedule of events, visit AGrowExpo.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.