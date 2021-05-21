Cassie Mavis scholarship

Fairview senior Cassie Mavis was presented with the $1,000 Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship by Cletus' son, Denny, during the recent Fairview High School Seniors awards ceremoy.

 Photo courtesy of Teri Agler

SHERWOOD — Cassie Mavis was selected recently as the fourth recipient of the Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship. Denny Vetter (son of Cletus) presented the $1,000 scholarship to Cassie at the recent Fairview High School Senior award ceremony.

The Scholarship Committee reviewed the applications and based their decision on the course of study and the desire for higher education along with academic achievements, extra-curriculum activities and determination.

Cassie's father is a sixth-generation farmer and she wants to continue this family tradition. Along with growing up helping on the farm she served in several leadership positions through her involvement at Fairview High School, local FFA Chapter, Farmer Agriculturist 4-H Club and St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Her strong commitment, character traits and effort put forth have been evident throughout high school. Her strong faith has helped guide her as an Elementary Faith Formation Leader at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bryan.

As a 4-year member of Fairview FFA, Cassie has held many officer positions, played high school varsity softball and basketball and ran cross country, was first-chair clarinet with the Fairview marching/concert band, assisted with 4-H livestock quality assurance training program and showed dairy steers at the Defiance County Fair. Cassie feels that by choosing an agricultural career she can use her talents of organization and leadership to assist farmers in advocating for agriculture and help provide innovative solutions in the agricultural industry. She has been accepted to The Ohio State University as an agribusiness and applied economics major.

The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) partnered to raise funds to establish the Cletus Vetter Memorial College Scholarship for a Defiance County student/resident. Vetter was a very active SWCD supervisor for more than 20 years. He gave endless hours of volunteerism and was active in many other organizations also.

This annual $1,000 college scholarship is meant to bring back into focus the vital necessity and passion for resource conservation by encouraging college-bound students to consider a career in conservation, natural resources, agriculture or a related field.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments