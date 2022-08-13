BRYAN — Every Thursday evening and Saturday morning at the Bryan square, tables are set up with all kinds of produce, plants and baked goods — but also locally roasted coffee.
House Daggett Roasters, run by 43-year-old Bryan native Matthew Daggett, specializes in providing the Bryan community with freshly roasted coffee beans.
Daggett’s journey started from a simple desire: for a really good cup of coffee. He wanted the kind of quality coffee that could be obtained from purchasing at coffee houses or cafes.
He began to research and found that the resounding word was to use fresh coffee beans. He struggled to find these, but came to learn that he could roast beans himself.
Many people use roasters to roast green coffee beans, but Daggett uses a different method. He uses a cast iron Dutch oven.
Using the handy internet and through trial and error, Daggett taught himself to use the Dutch oven to roast coffee beans at various levels.
Daggett explained that depending on the length of time beans are roasted, as well as the temperature in which they are roasted at, the flavor will differ. This is what produces medium roasts, dark roasts and blonde roasts.
The process of roasting, Dagget said, is a very hands-on process and roasters need to know what they are looking for. It takes about 45 minutes for him to roast a pound at a time.
It begins with heating up the Dutch oven and “getting it up to temperature.” Then, the beans are slowly added in and kept at a constant motion.
There a few things that Daggett monitors as he does this: colorization, smell and size. Coffee beans will enlarge when they reach a point that is referred to as “the first crack.” This is the lowest level of the roast, and he described that the sound is akin to kernels popping. It is here where the beans will blow off the chaff.
Afterwards, Daggett places the beans in a mesh contraption he built to let them air out and cool down. Once cooled, the beans must undergo a resting period. He elaborated that this is an oxidation process where they must sit in open air for approximately 24 hours. After, they are put in an airtight container and the beans shed a lot of nitrogen.
Not only does the temperature and length of roasting determine a coffee bean’s flavor, but the region in which they are from does as well.
Daggett likes to source green coffee beans from a couple of online vendors like Sweet Maria’s and Coffee Bean Corral.
His favorite beans come from Mexico’s Chiapas region. The beans have a nuttier taste, according to Daggett, and this fits his preferred flavor profile. He described that the coffee made from the beans have a good roasted almond flavor with hints of peach.
Daggett admitted that the most difficult part of starting up his coffee roasting business was figuring out the rules and regulations for selling his product.
“Learning how to roast is easy,” he said, “but doing the business side is a little more.”
Since joining the Bryan farmer’s market, Daggett has met many of his fellow coffee lovers and describes the market experience as being fun and close-knit. If one of the vendors is having a good day, he said, then they are all having a good day.
One of the most popular products he sells is his whisky aged coffee. This coffee undergoes the same roasting process, except they are stored in barrels soaked in whiskey. Since coffee beans are hygroscopic, they pick up the scent of not only the whiskey, but also the oak of the barrel. Daggett uses this storage process to make wine-aged coffee as well. He’s tried a mead-aged, but said he couldn’t quite get the flavors right.
Along with flavor coffees, Daggett also sells cold brew at the farmer’s market. He said this is his favorite thing to make.
One day, Daggett hopes to sell his coffee at Renaissance festivals. The story behind his business and logo, House Daggett, actually comes from the Renaissance-themed wedding he had. He and his wife created house crests and the banner he had at his market table was actually from his wedding.
Not only does he envision that experience for the future, but he also hopes to one day have a coffee house.
When asked why people should choose his coffee, Daggett said, “Home roasters and local roasters are going to be better. What you’re getting from me, you are getting coffee that is essentially roasted freshly that week, which is what you want. You want that first month. After the first month, the quality of the beans drops so drastically. Beans will last forever, but some people push that limit.”
The Bryan farmer’s market takes place at the square every Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to dusk and Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daggett has also been making efforts to try to go to the Defiance farmer’s markets as well.
