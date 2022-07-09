The Downtown Defiance Farmer’s Market is bustling with vendors with a wide variety of goods just waiting to be discovered and tried by the community.
Each person behind a product has a story, as well as a wide array of knowledge of his or her individual crafts.
Some come from farming backgrounds, but not all. For example, Tonia Woods became part of Hitchcock Farms through her partner, Nick Hitchcock. Woods mans the farmer’s markets for the family, selling her and her mother-in-law’s baked goods. They sell a varied spread of cookies, scones, loaves, and more.
According to Woods, the start of selling baked goods was started originally by Janet Hitchcock (Nick’s mother) to entice people to come visit the farm. There is a meditation garden located on the land that she has dubbed “The Labyrinth.” It is open to visitors to walk through and reflect in. She started selling goods on the farm itself at first, but then began to come out to the local markets.
Many things Janet grows, like rhubarb, are in her baked goods. The two bakers also source all eggs from their own chickens. Woods reported that she can go through 18 eggs fairly easily in a single baking day.
She has always had a passion for baking, but really started to come into it when she had a car accident that prevented much of her mobility. Baking became something that could keep her busy and not bedridden. She shared that Janet has taught her a lot since.
Another interesting vendor, who is relatively new to the markets, is Anthony Cruz of Muddy River Mushrooms. Cruz is a full-time fireman, but a bit of a hobby mycologist. He forages and cultivates a variety of mushrooms such as lion’s mane, hen of the woods, chestnut and pink oyster.
Cruz has always been a passionate forager and a bit of a risk taker when it comes to trying out new mushrooms he comes across. An avid researcher, he has identification books constantly on hand and experiments with cloning his own breeds as well.
Not only does Cruz sell mushrooms for eating, but he also sells grow kits for other fungi lovers to begin their own mushroom colony. He is more than happy to talk to others about the work that goes into mushroom cultivating, and his ultimate goal is to provide gourmet mushrooms at affordable prices.
Not only can Cruz educate about the genetic makeup of a mushroom, he is also knowledgeable in their individual flavor profiles. For example, chestnut mushrooms are kind of reminiscent of Shiitake mushrooms, and go great with Asian cuisines like stir-fry or ramen. Cruz personally likes to fry them up in butter though.
There is a trove of knowledge to be found at these local community gatherings aand many more stories to be shared. These were just a mere couple this reporter gathered at her weekly trip to the Thursday market.
