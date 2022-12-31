Lori Peglow always held a love for things that grew from the earth.
The owner of the greenhouse south of Defiance known as “Butterfly Kisses” could not tell you exactly when this love started, but she could recall from her girlhood of when it first became clear for her.
“I remember this one time back in fifth or sixth grade,” she began.
She told of how her father was looking to get some work done on their driveway. At the time, there were daffodils growing alongside it and he was planning to get rid of them. Peglow did not want to see the flowers die, so she dug them all up and replanted them in a safe spot elsewhere in the yard.
“I don’t even know how I knew to do that,” she admitted. “It’s just in my blood I guess.”
Her folks lived in the country and her father always tended to a garden. From an early age, she participated in small things like vegetable picking or jam making. As a kid, these were not the most fun tasks for her, but she picked up some skills and knowledge along the way.
However, while Peglow held a deep affinity for plants, she did not really begin to pursue a business from it until many years later.
She was an X-ray technician by trade and worked at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon for a time. Then in 2015, Peglow was diagnosed with chronic Lyme disease and she stopped working.
“I took a break from life pretty much, for quite a few years,” she said.
It was during this time that her great love for plants revived with an intensity. She began working at a greenhouse in Napoleon called Ruby’s Greenhouse, and found that the environment helped her with her health and immune system.
Gardening became a significant way for her to spend her time in recuperation. When Ruby’s eventually closed down, the owners gave their greenhouse set-up to Peglow. One of the 20x90 structures was put up last year and Butterfly Kisses Greenhouse was born.
Butterfly Kisses Greenhouse grows a variety: houseplants, herbs and produce like tomatoes, peppers, herbs, jalapenos, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, asparagus, lettuce, cucumbers, zucchini and squash. Peglow aims to be as clean and organic as possible with her growing methods.
She utitlizes things like fish emulsion and neem oil as cleaner alternatives to fertilizer and pesticide. She also tries organic sprays and pellets. Peglow admitted that some of her methods are trial and error and some have just come from experience. A good chunk of her know-how has come to her as an adult, self-taught through research. As for where she sources her seeds, she said many are from a friend with a greenhouse, but she also frequents Menards or buys online. She does quite a bit of propagating herself as well.
Peglow had minimal experience selling the fruits of her labors. The things she would grow she’d sell online on Facebook Marketplace or people would come on location to buy things right there on 28735 Mansfield Road on certain days.
Things have changed since Butterfly Kisses and the greenhouse operation being in full swing. She has attended farmers markets and has even grabbed a spot at Ecletic Wallfower in downtown Defiance this year.
People can see her houseplants as they walk by, snuggled in unique ceramics and pots, soaking up all of the sun streaming through the windows.
Although Butterfly Kisses Greenhouse is still not a full-time gig for Peglow, she would like it to be.
“It’s my happy place,” she enthused. “I have met so many people that come out here that have become friends.”
Her goal for next year is to fix up her space on Mansfield Road and have that be her base of operations. She’d like to set up a gift shop with garden supplies and make opportunties for people to craft up their own pot and plant arrangements. There is a tentative expectation for it to be open in the spring.
As of right now, however, she is focused on trying to care for the plants that the sub-zero temperatures did not get a bite of during the recent cold spell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.