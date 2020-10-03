Our Oct. 9, A Day in the Woods program Mapping your Woodland will once again be offered virtually via Zoom and YouTube videos.
This program will focus on tools that you can use to locate boundaries and other land features, and to create digital maps from location data using free GPS (Global Positioning System) phone applications and online mapping tools.
To register, visit: https://bit.ly/3ir2oMk
These topics will be presented during a live Zoom webinar:
10 a.m. — Welcome and Zoom Orientation — Julie Strawser and Dave Apsley (Ohio State University Extension).
10:05 a.m. — Using Ohio county auditor web resources — Eric Hayes, Athens Soil and Water Conservation District.
10:30 a.m. — Collecting location information from your woodland using AVENZA maps — Stephanie Downs, Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Division of Forestry.
11:15 a.m. — Overview of online mapping tools including My Land Plan, Google Earth Pro, and other free or low-cost mapping tools — Dave Apsley, Ohio State University Extension, Stephanie Downs, Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Division of Forestry, and Eric Hayes, Athens Soil and Water Conservation District.
11:30 a.m. — Question and answer session with all presenters.
Additional videos which provide detailed instructions on how to use online mapping tools will be available after the Oct. 9 program:
• How to use My Land Plan to map and manage your woodland Resources, Dave Apsley, Ohio State University Extension, Stephanie Downs, Ohio Department of Natural Resources-Division of Forestry (30 minutes).
• Creating interactive maps using Google Earth Pro, Dave Apsley, Ohio State University Extension, and Eric Hayes, Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (30 minutes).
