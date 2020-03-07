FAYETTE — The public is invited to 4-H Camp Palmer, Fayette, to learn about maple syrup making, ride on horse-drawn wagon, and eat in the dining hall a brunch with maple syrup for pancakes. The camp nature center will be open for visitors to see and touch a variety of reptiles on March 15 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
At noon and 1 p.m., guests can view a maple syrup history lesson in the Sauder Recreation Hall. They can see maple trees that have been tapped and watch ongoing maple syrup making in the main camp. Some maple syrup products will be available for purchase.
The cost of pancakes and sausage brunch is $6, with children ages 3 and under free. Proceeds will help support funding for camp improvement project.
4-H Camp Palmer is located in western Fulton County at 26450 County Road MN. For more information on the brunch, call 419-237-2247 or www.campplamer.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.