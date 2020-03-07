Maple syrup

4-H Camp Palmer, Fayette, will host a maple syrup brunch on March 15. Numerous activities are planned, including rides on a horse-drawn wagon.

 Photo courtesy of Camp Palmer

FAYETTE — The public is invited to 4-H Camp Palmer, Fayette, to learn about maple syrup making, ride on horse-drawn wagon, and eat in the dining hall a brunch with maple syrup for pancakes. The camp nature center will be open for visitors to see and touch a variety of reptiles on March 15 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

At noon and 1 p.m., guests can view a maple syrup history lesson in the Sauder Recreation Hall. They can see maple trees that have been tapped and watch ongoing maple syrup making in the main camp. Some maple syrup products will be available for purchase.

The cost of pancakes and sausage brunch is $6, with children ages 3 and under free. Proceeds will help support funding for camp improvement project.

4-H Camp Palmer is located in western Fulton County at 26450 County Road MN. For more information on the brunch, call 419-237-2247 or www.campplamer.org.

