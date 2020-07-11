One of the most responsible things to do on a farm is to properly store, apply, and dispose of pesticides according to the product label instructions. Occasionally, farmers have a supply of unused, unwanted pesticides in storage on the farm. Maybe a small quantity is left over each season and year after year the unwanted pesticides accumulate. Maybe the farmer bought a farm with buildings and the new owner finds pesticides stored in the barn. The pesticide container may be a plastic jug, a bag, or even a barrel. The container might have a name or a label that provides some information or it might be a total mystery. Pesticides include herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, nematicides, etc. and can be in a liquid or dry formulation.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture will be sponsoring three collection events, Clean Sweep, for farmers wishing to dispose of unwanted pesticides. This year, the collections are happening in Fayette, Hancock and Lake counties. The pesticide collection and disposal services are free of charge, but only farm chemicals will be accepted. Paint, antifreeze, solvents, and household or non-farm pesticides will not be accepted.
The department organizes the Clean Sweep Pesticide Disposal program, funded by U.S. EPA grants and state funds. The program assists farmers with a free of charge, safe and environmentally responsible disposal of unusable, outdated pesticides.
Farmers generally cannot dispose of pesticides through household hazardous waste programs, and the Clean Sweep program allows them to dispose of old products responsibly. There are typically three collections per year, which move around the state. Collection locations and dates for 2020 are:
• Aug. 18 — Fayette County
• Aug. 19 — Hancock County
• Aug. 25 — Lake County
The Hancock County location will be held at: Hancock County Fairgrounds, 1017 E. Sandusky St., Findlay, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 19.
To pre-register, or for more information, contact the Ohio Department of Agriculture at 614-728-6987. No household or non-farm pesticides are accepted, nor are pesticides accepted from commercial companies.
For more information on farm and non-farm pesticide disposal, please visit: https://pested.osu.edu/disposal
