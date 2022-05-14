COLUMBUS — Ninety-five percent of recent graduates of The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) report either having a job or being enrolled in an advanced degree program within six months of graduation.
That’s according to a recent survey by school officials that found that of those graduates, 79% reported accepting positions in Ohio, which contributes to the state’s overall economic strength, said Adam Cahill, career development manager for the college.
The remaining graduates reported accepting positions in 35 other states, Washington D.C., and two other countries, Cahill said.
“The fact that our students have secured positions in multiple states and internationally shows that our programs are well known and respected,” he said. “Companies and organizations across the country target our students for employment because they know and value the quality of our graduates.
“Businesses see the value in an Ohio State degree because our graduates’ education and experiences make them well prepared to be leaders in numerous industries and markets.”
The survey was based on the 2020-21 academic year, when 653 students were awarded degrees. Of those graduates, 78% responded to the survey, Cahill said.
