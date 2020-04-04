Farmer Township resident Luke Case was recently elected to a three-year term as a supervisor of the Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Case farms with his dad, Charles, and also raises cattle. Case and his wife, Dawn, have three children.
Case was sworn into office by Defiance County Commissioner Mick Pocratsky, prior to the first board meeting in January. Case joins incumbent board members: Roger Zeedyk IV, Bill Moats, Jeff Hange and Kyle Weber in administering the Defiance SWCD’s natural resource conservation programs.
