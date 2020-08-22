PAULDING — Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District has announced the launch of a new cost share program for construction type projects called the Lower Auglaize Nutrient & Sediment Reduction Program (NSRP). This program is for agricultural producers and will work to install and maintain the following conservation practices in in Paulding County:
• Drainage water management box w/o submain
• Drainage water management box with submain
• Blind inlet
• Filter strip
• Grassed waterways
Eligibility for this program is limited to acres in the Wildcat Creek, Big Run-Flatrock, Eagle Creek- Auglaize River, Little Flatrock Creek, and Sixmile Creek Watersheds. The first enrollment window for producers ends Sept. 21, or when enrollment caps are met. Enrollment may be opened for a second-round if funding is available.
Why consider enrolling in a cost share conservation program?
According to the Ohio State University Extension Office, “A cost-effective way to reduce erosion and nutrient loss is to identify field situations that have higher risk critical resource concerns and then match Best Management Practices (BMP’s) for implementation to address the field situations.”
This program is intended to help ease some of the initial financial burden of implementing these practices. Patrick Troyer, coordinator for the Program with Paulding SWCD, states that, “these conservation practices are key to seeing significant improvements in water quality in our area and also downstream toward Lake Erie.” Paulding SWCD strives to provide local producers with the tools and resources necessary to achieve the goal of improved water quality while keeping high yields at the forefront of practice implementation.
Not sure what watershed your acres fall in? Contact Paulding SWCD for help. Additional information on the cost share program, conservation practices, payment rates, applications, and more can be found on the website, pauldingswcd.org/lower-auglaize-watershed-program/ Questions can be directed to Patrick.Troyer@PauldingSWCD.org or by calling 419-399-4771.
