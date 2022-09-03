John and Jackie Marcellus have been involved with the Northtowne Market in Defiance for over 30 years, with John even serving as a secretary treasurer for some time.
They have been privy to witness many vendors coming and going throughout the years, but have remained a consistent element to the town’s weekly northside gatherings.
The Marcellus’ maintain a modest 2.3-acre plot of land that houses a garden. They grow tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onion, cabbages, radish, and even eggplant in the past.
They used to tend more than one garden, but as they have gotten higher in years, they had to cut down. Nonetheless, their age has not hindered them from trekking out to the Northtowne Mall parking lot most Thursdays and Saturdays.
According to John Marcellus, he could recall the period of time when the market was three days a week, instead of two. Also, when it was held at Pontiac Park before Northtowne. It has been quite the journey of locations before the northern market settled to its current place.
Marcellus says he quite likes the space where the market is now because of its ample parking. Vendors also can have their vehicle close by which is useful when unloading and loading products.
For the gardening couple, market days are pretty strenuous and take up a good chunk of their day. They have always attended the north one, which is held on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This prevents them from trying to go out to the downtown market, as attending two in one day is a bit difficult. John Marcellus said this is may be true about other regular Northtowne vendors as well.
Passionate supporters of local farmers’ markets, the couple shared their driving force for participating so long in these gatherings:
“We just like to share the value of a good, fresh tomato,” John stated simply.
Something they would love to see in the future, however, is for the two markets — Northtowne and downtown — to work together in bringing fresh goods to the local population.
This would create a bigger variety in choices for marketgoers, as well as create tighter-knit connections among fellow vendors. As previously stated, not all of the Northtowne vendors attend the downtown one. If there were a centralized market, there is potential for it to become an even greater local hub of commerce.
“It’s for the betterment of the community. After all, we’re all Defiance,” John expressed. “I’d like to see the downtown do good, and I’d like to see the north do good as well.”
