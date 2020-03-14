WAUSEON — The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District and USFA-Natual Resorces Conservation Service (NRCS) will host a local work group meeting from 9-11 a.m. March 24 at the Robert Fulton Agriculture Center conference room, 08770 Ohio 108, Wauseon, for farmers, ranchers, landowners and general public.
The purpose of the meeting is to bring together local stakeholders to discuss conservation topics and prioritize local natural resource conderns for Fulton County. NRCS will use participants’ comments to help establish priorities for its conservation programs under the current Farm Bill for the coming year.
To RSVP or provide feedback if unable to attend, email Kim Bowles at kbowles@fultoncountyoh.com or call 419-337-9217.
