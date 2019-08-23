TOLEDO – The public will have the unique opportunity to purchase exciting food products at the local food show on Sept. 10.
The show will be from noon-1:30 p.m. at the Stranahan Theater (Great Hall), 4645 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.
Regional food buyers will meet with food companies during a morning, invitation-only event to build partnerships and expand local options for customers. However starting at noon the public will be able to learn about these products as well and purchase directly from vendors.
Consumers are continually placing high importance on purchasing locally-produced products for more reasons than ever. Economist Michael Shuman stated that just in the city of Detroit, shifting 20 percent of food spending would increase annual output by nearly half a billion dollars – and more than 4,700 jobs would be created, paying $125 million more in earnings.
A partial list of companies in attendance includes: Angry Irishman Hot Sauce, Cocina Al Sol, Cooper’s Mill & Market, Curry Fresh, Garden of Flavor, Grace Chocolates, Herold’s Salads, Milo’s Whole World Gourmet, The Mustard Man, Royal Cravings Gourmet Gifts and Treats, Sitto's Bakery, Six Shooter Coffee, Uncle Stevie's Signature Sauces and Ying’s Kitchen.
Sponsors of the event include AR Marketing, Bollin Label Systems, Ohio Proud and Screaming Labels. There is no cost to attend. Parking is free at the Stranahan Theater, and visitors must use the lot on the east side of the complex.
