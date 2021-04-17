Local FFA student to receive State honor
photo courtesy of Four County

Four County Career Center’s FFA Chapter proudly presents Ashley Creps (Delta) from the Veterinarian Assistant program who will be recognized as a FFA State Degree recipient at the 93rd Ohio FFA Convention which will be held virtually April 29-30, 2021. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree awarded to FFA members in Ohio, making it one of the organization’s highest honors. Requirements to earn the honor are lengthy and require the individual to meet a set of criteria based on their FFA activities and their Supervised Agriculture Experience program.

