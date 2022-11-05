Cierra Black, member of the Tinora FFA chapter, receives her National American FFA Degree in person. Two other Tinora FFA members, Nick Helmke and Eric Rethmel, were also awarded the degree, but were unable to receive it in person.
INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,305 American degrees were to be awarded.
Cierra Black, Nick Helmke and Eric Rethmel are members of the Tinora FFA chapter, and were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 26-29.
Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, Pepsico Inc. and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.
To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than 1% of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.
Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.
