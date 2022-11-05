Cierra Black

Cierra Black, member of the Tinora FFA chapter, receives her National American FFA Degree in person. Two other Tinora FFA members, Nick Helmke and Eric Rethmel, were also awarded the degree, but were unable to receive it in person.

 Photo courtesy of Bryan Etzler

INDIANAPOLIS — Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.


