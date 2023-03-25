Tuesday morning, farmers, their families, local officials and others gathered to celebrate the induction of two persons into the Defiance County Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 2023 Agriculture Appreciation and Hall of Fame Breakfast at the K of C Hall on Elliot Road.
This year’s inductees were Samuel A. Bok and the late Lynn N. Davis, who was the posthumous nominee this year.
Before the event began, breakfast was served buffet-style, catered by Bavarian Catering. Food included familiar spreads such as scrambled eggs, sausage links, French toast, fruit and granola yogurt. Coffee and orange juice were also provided.
The ceremony commenced with Kevin Hancock of the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Hancock thanked all for attending and recognized the local 4-H and FFA members present in the audience. As MC, he introduced each speaker before they came on stage.
One such speaker was Don Hammersmith of th OSU Extension Office, who relayed news of some trials the extension performed in the 2022 growing season. They consisted of soybean planting, soybean relative maturity, along with fungicide and insecticide. Hammersmith reported that more work is needed, but it has shed some light. Their results are available online or at the OSU Extension Office.
He also spoke on Ohio agriculture and conservation, and revealed that over 56,000 acres have been enrolled into the H2Ohio program. Combined with other government conservation practices, Hammersmith reported that the number jumps to over 73,000. That is over 35% of Defiance County’s acres, although it does not account for those that practice conservation, but are not enrolled into any program.
“As we celebrate National Ag Week, let us be reminded that the solution to (agricultural) problems are in our people working together,” he said.
Some of the FFA chapter members were invited to be a part of the program, in which they highlighted sponsors and introduced the nominees. The first nominee to be introduced was Bok, a dairy farmer who specializes in raising Jersey cows. Bok is a fourth- generation dairy farmer, and his operation is in the top 25% in the nation for Jersey performance.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by your peers,” Bok stated his humble thoughts. “It’s been a long time making it happen.”
Granddaughters Renee and Sara, who were part of the nomination process for Bok, later shared that they were very proud of their grandpa and always admired how hard he worked.
The second nominee to be introduced was Lynn N. Davis. Davis had a degree in agricultural engineering, which he received from the University of Tennessee. He was the third-generation owner and operator of Harry L. Davis Sons Drainage Contracting Company and assisted many with his work.
“I am so humbled and thankful to everyone for making this possible, especially my brother-in-law for initiating it,” relayed Davis’ wife, Kathy. “We’re just very grateful, and my husband would be honored.”
The keynote speaker at this year’s breakfast was Eric Romich, Ohio State University associate professor and OSU Extension field specialist, energy education. Romich gave an Ohio utility-scale solar energy update.
Much of his discussion was breaking down the regulatory process solar companies go through in order to lease, install and operate on land. He first went over the solar industry trends, which he observed spiked in 2016 and really took off in 2020. At the moment, solar electric generation accounts for less than 1% in Ohio, he reported.
However, Ohio is a prime spot for solar companies, Romich revealed, because of a couple factors. For one, Ohio has access to high voltage transmissions lines and is a part of the PJM (Pennsylvnia, Jersey, Maryland) grid. This grid services 65 million electric consumers. That is 20% of the U.S. population.
Secondly, much of Ohio’s landscape is flat. It is 60% farmland, and optimal to set up on. There are currently six solar projects in northwest Ohio that are in queue/pending (Mark Center Solar Project and Cepheus Energy Project in Defiance County).
Romich continued on to explain the regulations developers must undergo to install a solar farm in a county. These regulations depend on the scale of the project, as solar facilities under 50 megawatts can be regulated by counties, townships and municipalities due to the amendments of Ohio House Bill 501.
Anything larger than 50 megawatts falls under the authority of the Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB). However, with the passing of Senate Bill 52, counties are given some more power to regulate “utility-scale” wind and solar facilities. With SB 52, counties can establish a “restricted area” which prohibits the construction of wind and/or solar facilities within that area. The OPSB cannot accept applications for projects within restricted areas.
For more information on this topic, presentation slides can be viewed online at the Defiance County OSU Extension website. For questions, Romich can be reached at 567-296-6119 or at romich.2@osu.edu.
