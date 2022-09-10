Local farmers of the Maumee River watershed came together for Defiance SWCD (Soil, Water and Conservation District) and OSU Extension’s collaborative field day event on Wednesday at 06879 Evansport Road.
Attendees had the option of registering for panels and sessions from 2-5 p.m. or from 5-8 p.m., with a complimentary meal served intermittently. The meal was catered by The Casual Pig BBQ, a local business based in Sherwood. The menu consisted of bratwursts from Pettisville Meats, chicken, baked beans, chips and coleslaw.
The central themes of the free workshop was crop management and conservation techniques. The evening opened up with a welcome speech and ACRE overview by Kevin Hancock of Defiance SWCD and Bruce Clevenger of the OSU Extension Office.
The first general session featured Ryan Martin of Ohio Ag Net. Introduced by Hancock as the weatherman for Ohio Ag Net, Martin hails from Indiana and is a board supervisor for his county’s SWCD. He also operates a small farm.
Martin talked to participants about the agricultural weather forecast for the upcoming year. He also spoke on the global agricultural markets, next year’s USDA report and what farmers can be expecting in the next weeks to come.
Martin predicted for the fall harvest season that the weather is going to continue to stay on the “warmer side of normal” and that farmers should not expect an early frost this fall. Oct. 28-30 is when he feels he will see a frost on his own operation. He continued on to predict that it’ll be a relatively warm winter for the Midwest, and does not think long-term cold snaps will be happening in the early winter months of 2023.
Precipitation wise, Martin reported a dryer fall this year with below normal participation. For harvest season, these are fairly decent conditions, he said.
He then went into discussing South America’s weather forecast in order to transition into the global marketing section of his talk.
According to Martin’s data, South America is on track to “plant a record number of acres of soybeans this coming year,” and that as of right now, they are 25% planted on their first crop of corn. This in turn will cause beans to be planted early, with Martin predicting that they will be planted in early October.
South American countries Brazil and Argentina are experiencing cool temperatures currently, and Martin’s weather forecasts predict they will be experiencing a “pretty good” growing season. He also said that the La Niña climate pattern looks to be going away, so the southern crop losses associated with it previously is not to be repeated (as of now).
“This is an outlook right now, Sept. 7, of how our harvest season could go. I’m honestly excited, I hope it turns out this way. I think this will probably be a good scenario for us here with regard to everything we’re trying to work through in Ohio,” Martin concluded, estimating a 60-70% chance of the scenario.
Transitioning into markets, Martin said that in local areas, the corn market does not look too bad. In comparison, the west parts of the country will more than likely be seeing slower yields. He estimated the USDA report coming out on Monday is going to see U.S. corn yields at a 167-168.
“We are also growing the smallest acreage of corn that we have grown in a long, long time. So we’re looking at a production number that is well underneath what the market is used to,” he added.
Meanwhile, Ukraine is not going to be able plant much corn for the 2023 season, however, Brazil could be expected to plant three rounds of corn in a year, Martin pointed out. This is especially true if Brazil plants beans early, and Argentina may also be joining in on that.
“Right now we are the only game in town, and harvest is on the way, so folks are looking to us. But that game is going to end relatively soon,” Martin warned.
Soybeans are expected to be pulled down to a 51.4-51.5 in the Monday USDA report, Martin predicted due to the uncertainty of how good the early beans will be versus the later planted beans.
The world economy is also affecting the soybean market space. As of right now, there is not much of a “buy scenario” on exportable beans, he explained. In August, China, one of the biggest buyers of soybeans, has spent 25% less on beans compared to last year. In Europe, the Russia-Ukraine war is causing gas and heating concerns.
“The world economy, the strong dollar, is causing problems with soybeans,” Martin said. “I am relatively friendly with soybeans in regard to crop size and our demand here domestically ... . I don’t think the bean market will fall apart, but I think we have a whole host of issues that will really cap the bean market.”
Martin reiterated that Brazil is a force to look out for as the country’s potential is good to dominate the world marketplace.
