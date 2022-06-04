According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, June is “National Dairy Month”.
It was originally established in 1937 as “National Milk Month” by grocer organizations in order to market milk and deal with surplus. However, in 1939, the month became officially recognized as a time for national dairy appreciation.
In recognition of National Dairy Month, The Crescent-News visited local dairy farm, Bok’s Jersey Farm.
Located in Defiance on 11310 Krouse Road, the dairy farm was originally established in 1981.
“If you look back far enough, that’s all any of us ever did was milk cows,” owner Sam Bok said about the history of his fourth-generation farm.
Bok has been in the dairy business for as long as he could remember. When one thinks of dairy cows, the image of the popular Holstein breed comes to mind.
However, Bok’s farm specializes in Jerseys. At nine years old, he got his first Jersey calf and has been caring for the breed ever since for nearly 52 years.
Jersey cows are not typical for dairy farms, but their milk holds unique components. High in butter fat and high in protein, a Jersey cow’s milk is very profitable for dairy farmers.
“When you milk a jersey cow, you can just see the cream skimming the top of the bucket,” Julie Bok, Sam’s wife, described. She added that Jersey milk makes the best ice cream due to this very quality.
At the Bok Jersey Farm, all milk is sold to Arps Dairy, Inc. where they are one of the top two suppliers according to Arps reports.
Along with raising 400-some Jerseys, the farm also grows hay, corn and soybeans.
Utilizing no-till and minimum till techniques, the farm reported to have had a good planting season and so far has planted 450 acres of corn, with 135 more to go.
The Crescent-News caught the Boks during a time where they were laying down fertilizer (manure) on the crops, something that has been very valuable this year due to purchased fertilizer’s higher cost.
All of the crops the Bok farm grows directly benefits the local food supply chain. Hay and corn are fed to the animals, and the soybean crops are then distributed to the local grain elevator and Jewell Grain Company.
Something fun that the Boks like to do is invite schools to come and tour the farm. The students experience an immersive exploration into the workings of a farm and dairy cattle raising. Some highlights include seeing where the animals are milked and the calf barn that contains all of the new-born calves.
Agriculture is a science of constant evolution with innovative technologies and techniques being created and formed to help aid production and quality.
Bok compared how time has transformed the dairy industry and his farm in particular.
“My dad and mom started milking by hand and now we have 24 milking units,” he shared.
However, he and wife Julie aren’t quite ready for anything too innovative.
“We read a lot and go to meetings and such,” he explained on how he stays informed and current in his methods.
“But I’m pretty happy where I’m at, it’s gonna be up to these next generations,” he laughed as he looked at granddaughter, Sara.
Throughout the tour, the youngest Boks, Sara and Renee, shared much about their knowledge of the farm and Sara showed off her beloved Guernseys any chance she could.
Though grandma and grandpa won’t be getting any “robots” anytime soon, she shared that she definitely wants some when she takes over one day.
The two young farmers show great passion for raising cattle, with top showmanship marks in various competitions. So one might say the Bok Jersey Farm’s future looks bright.
