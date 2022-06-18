Established in 1826 originally to an Adam Andrews before it was deeded to Albert Weber in 1908, Weber Farmland LLC, 08445 Stever Road, has been in the care of the Weber family for over a century.
Rich in history and adjoining the Tiffin River, the Weber farm is jointly owned by the Weber brothers (formally referred to as Weber Brothers Partnership).
At this family-run farming operation, corn and soybeans are sowed into earth with no-till to minimum till techniques.
According to Charles Weber, the farm began no-till techniques over 20 years ago out of necessity.
“Back then, everyone had day jobs. No-till was an advantage for us because it took less time (planting),” he explained.
He also shared that no-till allows crop residue to stay in the soil and protects the next crops when it comes around to planting again. It was mutually beneficial for not only their time constraints, but for the overall health of their crops as well.
Its location near the Tiffin brings about interesting planting developments due to the river’s influence on the land.
The existence of sand ridges affects the soil and large granule sand particles need to be worked around, Weber explained.
There is also the threat of soil erosion if a heavy rain falls down on the ridges. This is another reason why practicing a no-till technique is beneficial for the Webers, as it greatly reduces the potential for soil erosion.
The river itself is also something the farmers need to mind with the hazards of run-off getting into the water and contaminating the environment.
Weber said they have a filter strip that is approximately 50 feet wide to prevent such things.
As previously mentioned, the Weber farmland is rich in history and its location has created certain obstacles for the Webers to work with.
During World War II, a pipeline was put in on the farm to help with the war effort. A few years back, the pipeline company performed maintenance and their heavy equipment compacted the soil.
“It took several years for the soil conditions to be good again. A nice, loose soil is where you get your best root growth,” Weber informed.
Although they are a small operation, 310 acres, and may be called “gentlemen farmers” or hobby farmers, Weber revealed that he finds his work very rewarding.
Most of the crops go to APEX Grain Marketing, a fairly large elevator and grain merchandiser that ships corn, soybeans and wheat via rail car.
“Crops grown in northwest Ohio may end up in processing plants for cereal or corn syrup or soybean oil. If we look at the products we buy in the grocery store, they are all in it,” Weber surmised about how he is inadvertently supplying food to many Americans.
“I don’t miss going to my day job,” he laughed, thoroughly enjoying his retirement with his farm.
As of right now, the Weber brothers are operating the land, but Charles revealed that no children will be taking over the farm. However, there is another brother of his that most likely will when he is ready to step down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.