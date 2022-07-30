The Purple Barn farm down at 22567 Watson Road has been around since 1866, and in the Brown family since 2016.
The 205 acres of land are currently managed by husband-wife duo, Steve and Athena Brown. Steve comes from a seven-generation farm family and has shared that he has been grain farming and involved in agriculture all of his life.
His family had been working the land for years, but after retiring from his day job seven years ago, Brown began his own farming operation at the Purple Barn.
Brown plants corn and soybeans, utilizing cover crops in between seasons and no-till techniques to maintain soil health. He likes to use manure when it is available, but is very careful when applying it since the fields are close to the river. Parts of the farm are also enrolled in the H2Ohio program.
Brown has also expanded his farm operation to incorporate produce, something his family hadn’t done previously. In a roundabout way, this would make the produce side of the farm, Purple Barn Produce, a first-generation operation.
This made the beginnings a bit of a learning process. However, Brown had a solid foundation thanks to his many mentors over the years, farm publications and the ever faithful internet.
Brown also had experience with growing produce commercially from working on other farms outside the area. However, instead of using sprays and mechanical techniques, the labor is performed by hand.
All of the plants are hand-planted while raised beds and strip irrigation are used. In this garden grows sweet corn (for which Brown built his own planter), beans, watermelon, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes, pumpkins and peppers.
It started off as a small plot and has continuously grown over the years thanks to the love from the community, Brown said.
He gets most of his seeds from Rupp’s, which he said has great yields and the staff there have “priceless advice.” They have helped a lot when he was starting, and continue to do so when he wants to try out new varieties.
“It takes a lot of time, a lot of hours,” he admitted about providing locally grown vegetables and fruits to others.
Every day he picks produce early in the morning and then opens up the barn to sell by 11 a.m.
For something so labor intensive, Brown admits that it’s not exactly lucrative in return. This isn’t a discouragement for him or Athena, however, because money was not why they started this.
“It’s not all about the money. It’s about the friends, the people and the communities you meet,” Brown emphasized.
He always thought that farming was a noble profession and enjoys making people happy with good quality food that “hasn’t been sprayed a million times.” Many of the customers who frequent his produce stands have been with him since the beginning and he can tell that they’re very appreciative of the work that he does.
So while the money is not quite there yet, Brown perseveres, his motivation being the sense of satisfaction he gets from contributing back to man by feeding the local population.
The Browns’ farm is still relatively new, but there are hopes that one of their four children will show interest in taking it over someday.
This year marks the first time the oldest son has helped full-time in the summer, and he has been bringing some different ideas to the operation.
