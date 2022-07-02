Singer Farm, LLC, has been in the Singer family for over three generations, and has undertaken various modicums of agriculture from dairy farming to beef cattle raising.
It began in 1937 with the purchase of 130 acres by the first generation Singers. There were a few cows that were hand-milked and some hogs were raised as well.
Dan Singer and wife, Bennette, then took over and grew the farm into one of the first automated dairy farms in the area, according to son and third generation farmer Scott Singer.
Dan and Bennette grew the cropland into what it is today, and Scott has taken over the majority of farming operations alongside his sister, Rebecca.
Primarily, this 500-acre farm now grows grains and they are transported between two local elevators located in Ney and Sherwood. The Singers were an early adopter of no-till technology and the method has been maintained on the farm for 30 plus years, according to Scott.
No-till techniques allow soil structure to be maintained, and the health of the land’s soil is something the Singers are very meticulous about in monitoring and caring for.
They also utilize the use of cover crops such as rye to improve soil drainage and water holding capacity. The aim is to develop a natural soil profile and use plants in the off seasons of crops to continuously build organic matter.
According to Scott, this also helps keep soil loose and avoid compaction. The Defiance area, according to him, contains a high percentage of clay in the soil. This means that it is fairly easy for the soil to compact when it becomes wet. Having cover crops grow in between grain crops and keeping up a rotation prevents the soil from doing that.
Something fairly unique about the farming methods and techniques used on the Singer farm is the focus on conservation of wildlife habitats.
This stems from Scott’s background as a former employee of the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) where he was a wildlife biologist in central Pennsylvania.
Singer graduated from Ohio State University in natural resource management with a specialization in wildlife.
Many of the things he learned and practiced over the years have been employed on the family farm.
With his past work experience and returning from Pennsylvania to tend the land in 2012 with his family, Singer has planted native grasses for conservation on thousands of acres.
“It is a big priority ... of trying to balance our ag production with the natural ecosystem. We hold ourselves to a super high standard to make sure conservation issues are addressed in our production system and making sure our footprint is as light as possible,” he revealed.
As conservation is a top priority, Singer ensures that there are various strips scattered throughout the property of native grassland. Over 100 acres have these strips, as well as some fields. He revealed that they are usually made in areas where the ground is not as productive.
There are also filter strips to give space in between waterways and their farming activities.
Singer has also taken steps to transition to more perennials and incorporating them in rotation with his crops.
His ultimate goal, which he foresees as taking a lifetime, is to bring native grasses into the farm operation as a profitable crop. As this puts them in competition with traditional grain crops, it has been challenging, he confessed.
Nonetheless, Singer is taking baby steps to one day achieve this. He is even custom growing new varieties of switch grass to test.
When questioned how he and the others stay current and up to date in their farming methods and equipment, Singer replied, “Peer to peer is the biggest way we stay up to date with what’s going on.”
They do receive farm magazine and publications, but information sharing with the like-minded, Singer said, is the best method in practice.
“Sharing is always important in the farming community,” he emphasized. “We constantly talk to other farmers about what we’re doing and asking what they’re doing.”
Singer’s love of conservation is evident, but what he enjoys most about this profession is the ability to spend time with his family.
The labor is demanding, but flexible. He is able to take his daughter to practice when he needs to, and he got to work alongside his father and learn from him. He is also able to include his son in his life’s work.
“The best aspect of this profession is the family aspect of it,” he reasserted.
