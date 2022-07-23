Much like how the Lorax from Dr. Seuss speaks for the trees, Jason Freiberg of Defiance speaks for the native life in northwest Ohio.
Freiberg considers himself a “steward for nature.” His love for the environment and the outside world took form in him as a young boy in the Michigan countryside.
The trees, valleys and creeks surrounding his family home was his playground. He initially started exploring out of admiration and wanted to share the beauty of what he saw with others.
This led him to pursue an education at Michigan State University. There he got to hone his knowledge, taking classes like plant identification.
That class, Freiberg shared, was pretty interesting considering he took it during the winter time, when plant life is seemingly scarce. He had to learn how to identify trees by examining them by just their shape and bark. Nonetheless, he enjoyed the experience immensely and it further fueled how he thought the life cycle of trees and plants were awe-inspiring.
Freiberg later obtained a degree in landscape and nursery management, and then left the Midwest for Napa Valley, California.
He worked as a utility arborist in the Californian woods for a time. He helped identify problematic trees that could be hazardous to the environment or safety of others. It was a laborious profession and he often walked several miles a day. However, the hardest part was witnessing the wildfires.
Many times, Freiberg would be called out before a wildfire to search for the trees that could cause damage. He would be purveyor of the aftermath as well, walking among burnt trees to identify ones that needed to be removed.
These moments, the ones when he would walk through what were once communities, were the most difficult.
“It was hard,” Freiberg admitted. “I mean, you were walking through the rubble of somebody’s life.”
He decided he needed a change from the taxing and emotionally draining work, so he came to Ohio where he had some acquaintances in the Defiance area.
Here he started up his landscaping business, Wild by Design. It was envisioned that through this, he could help others create more beneficial green spaces.
According to Freiberg, what he creates are “eco-conscious” scapes.
“The turf grass in our yard is the largest irrigated crop in the country, but we can’t eat it,” he said.
Due to its inability to support local life, Freiberg replaces the use of turf grass and other non-native plants.
With his eco-conscious approach, Freiberg explained, “I’m just thinking how our part — humanity’s part — in a larger food web is that we’re all a part of it and what I can do to enhance that.”
These enhancements include the use of native plants, plants that not only provide an aesthetic beauty, but ecological benefits as well.
They have many uses other than looking pleasing. They provide shade during hot days and shelter for wildlife when they need it. They also are a great source of food for local birds, mammals and insects.
Freiberg personally plants things that can be bird food and said he has no need for a bird feeder this way. He also has plant species that attract pollinators, which are key workers in the food chain.
Native plants also do not need to be watered as much as that signature fresh, green “American” lawn. They grow well in the environment they’re from without outside influence. This makes them low maintenance — ideal for lazy gardeners, busy workers, or people with mobility issues.
Freiberg confessed the challenging part of eco-conscious landscaping is getting people on board with the idea.
“It’s not easy to get people to think outside the box,” he said.
Some people are adverse to a wild, overgrown prairie look, though he said he personally doesn’t mind that. However, Freiberg emphasized that becoming eco-conscious does not have to be a big garden project.
Even adding in a small, neat and tidy pollinator bed is a good start.
“The less time, energy, water, or fertilizer, the less we can use of those, the better,” he emphasized.
Some other interests of Freiberg’s is backyard farming and helping people plant edible landscapes. From berry bushes to identifying maple trees, Freiberg said, “I’m really trying to help people be more self sufficient.”
The dream is to start up a community of backyard farmers and share among one another the abundance of their bounties. Freiberg believes not only could this benefit an individual, it would bring others together and foster a sense of community.
Since settling in Defiance, the arborist/horticulturalist has met many people and been opened up to a lot of opportunities, he said.
When he first came here, he struggled with “putting himself out there” and connecting with people. Advertising and marketing, he admitted, are not his comfort zone. But now he even attends the farmers markets to further promote himself.
“I love it here. It’s a great community and I like being a part of it. It’s difficult to move to a new place, trying to establish a new business,” Freiberg divulged.
Through Wild by Design, he hopes to serve as many people as possible. Whether that be by helping outside lawns or providing some colorful greenery with house plants, Freiberg lives to provide the community with the loves of his life — changing the world one bud at a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.