WOOSTER — Several area agriculture instructors received state recognition by the OAAE (Ohio Association of Agriculture Educators) this summer from 2020 and 2021. The OAAE is the state organization of members that provide school-based agricultural education in middle through post-secondary levels. They advocate, provide professional development and work to recruit and retain agricultural educators.

Area teachers serving in leadership positions the past year were: Sentinel — Pam Schultz (Fayette), Liaison to FFA Camp — Hannah Everetts (Edon), and Advisor — John Poulson (Pettisville).

Years of Service milestones were:

For 2020:

1 year — Alexandra DeWitt, Patrick Henry graduate teaching in Wayne County

5 years — Katie Frey — West Unity

20 years — Eric Hite — Four County Career Center

30 years — Don Hammersmith — Ayersville

For 2021:

10 years — Katie Black — Wauseon

15 years — Pam Schultz — Fayette and Jess Tracey — North Central

20 years — Ryan Sell — Archbold

Recognized with 31 of Service and Retiring was Don Hammersmith — Ayersville.

The state meeting took place at the Ohio Agriculture Research Development Center and Agricultural Technical Institute, Ohio State in Wooster. The educators also participated in educational workshops and tours. The 2021 national conference will take place in New Orleans, La., in late November.

