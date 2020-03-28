LIBERTY CENTER — Recently three members of the Northeastern 4-H Neighbors 4-H club have been selected to attend national 4-H events. Kinze Jaqua and Beatrice Barrett were selected from Henry County to attend Leadership Washington Focus (LWF). Adrianna Meyer was selected as an Ohio 4-H Achievement Record winner in the project area of goats. Selected as an achievement form winner presents the winner with a trip to the National 4-H Congress.
Leadership Washington Focus is a chance for junior high aged 4-H youth to travel to the nation’s capital for six days in July. While attending LWF, Kinze and Beatrice will have the opportunity to develop and expand their leadership skills. To do this they will be working with other youth from Ohio and other states around the nation. Kinze and Beatrice are eighth-graders attending Liberty Center Middle School. Kinze is the daughter of Stephanie Honeck and Scott Jaqua. Beatrice is the daughter of Scott and Charlyn Barrett.
High school aged 4-H youth have the opportunity to fill out the Ohio 4-H Achievement Record (OAR). This presents them with the chance to be recognized for their success and development in their project area. Adrianna was selected as the winner in the project area of goats and as a second alternate in the area of veterinary science. Adrianna will be attending the National 4-H Congress in November which is held in Atlanta, Ga. Adrianna is the daughter of Fred and Tammy Meyer and a freshman at Liberty Center High School.
The club would like to welcome Stephanie Honeck as a cloverbud advisor who will be joining current cloverbud advisor, Tammy Meyer, and current club advisors, Lexie Poulson and Lori Graber. The club consists of 21 families, 33 members, and five cloverbuds.
Officer elections were held at the second meeting (Feb. 23). Officers for 2020 are the following: president — Sami Graber, vice president — Kinze Jaqua, secretary — Madeline Embree, treasurer — Sarah Graber, news reporter — Adrianna Meyer, historian — Lilah Krueger, healthy living — John Meyer, environmental — Billy Krueger, recreation — Beatrice, Baxter, and Bergstrom Barrett.
