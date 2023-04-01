Shown are Virginia bluebells, a member of the borage family. They typically bloom early April/May and favor low-lying damp woods, floodplains and stream terraces. There are 11 native Ohio species and they can be found statewide, although scarce or absent in some northwestern counties.
(OSU) — March 20 marked the first official day of spring.
Here are four activities to try outside this spring:
1. Search for spring wildflowers, also referred to as spring ephemerals. These early bloomers have been blooming for weeks and are a welcome sight year after year. To learn more about wildflowers, visit the ODNR wildflower website to find the “Spring Wildflowers of Ohio” field guide, weekly wildflower bloom reports, videos, a wildflower checklist and featured locations throughout the state.
2. Watch the stars, planets and moon. Visit What’s Up: Skywatching Tips from NASA, an educational website with monthly highlights, daily skywatching guides, night sky news, and other educational resources about our galactic neighborhood. One can enter a location on NASA’s Spot the Station website and get a calendar of sighting opportunities in their community.
3. Look and listen for migrating birds to return. Chatty Red-winged Blackbirds are often one of the first migrants of the season. The male birds, with their black body and yellow and red shoulder patches, returns to their nesting grounds before the dark brown, streaked females. Be on the lookout for migrating waterfowl, hummingbirds, and warblers. To learn about birds, visit All About Birds and eBird, two websites maintained by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. These websites provide enormous amounts of information about different bird species, their migration patterns, their songs and calls, their behavior and identification information.
4. Walk, stroll, or ride on the 1,523 miles of bike trails in the Buckeye State. To learn about the different trails and find a trail nearby, visit the Ohio Bikeways website hosted by the Ohio Department of Transportation. This site features trail safety tips, a bikeways brochure, and a downloadable map.
If people have limited mobility or a difficult time getting outside, consider bringing nature indoors. Sowing seeds indoors is a fun and educational spring activity.
Using a cardboard egg carton is an easy, economical, and environmentally friendly way to plant seeds.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.