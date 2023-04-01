bluebells

Shown are Virginia bluebells, a member of the borage family. They typically bloom early April/May and favor low-lying damp woods, floodplains and stream terraces. There are 11 native Ohio species and they can be found statewide, although scarce or absent in some northwestern counties.

(OSU) — March 20 marked the first official day of spring.


