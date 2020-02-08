Defiance County is hosting a livestock mortality composting certification Feb. 25. This workshop will take place at the Defiance County Extension starting at 6:30 p.m. and will conclude at roughly 8:30 p.m. The cost for this workshop is $15 and pre-registration is due by Feb. 18. Dinner is included in the registration fee.
If you have livestock, you will have an occasional mortality. Composting is a great way to responsibly dispose of mortality, but you must be certified, even if you only compost once every few years. Certification is for new and existing livestock facilities. Mortality composting certification does not require re-certification.
For questions about the livestock mortality composting certification contact Bruce Clevenger at the OSU Extension Defiance County office by phone: 419-782-4771 or email: clevenger.10@osu.edu
